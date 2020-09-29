R.and five weeks before the US presidential election, President Donald Trump’s administration is significantly expanding testing capacity in the ongoing corona pandemic. Trump said on Monday (local time) at the White House that in the coming weeks his administration would distribute 150 million rapid coronavirus tests that would give a result within 15 minutes. Last week, the United States carried out the 100 millionth coronavirus test since the pandemic began – “a lot more than any other country,” the president said.

Trump said 50 million of the 150 million new rapid tests should directly benefit endangered population groups, for example in old people’s or nursing homes. 100 million tests would be made available to the states. This should support efforts to reopen the economy and schools in the states as quickly as possible and also to keep them open. “For example, my government’s support would enable every state to test every teacher that needs it on a very regular basis,” said the president. He added, “In a short time my government has built the most advanced test system in the world.”

The rapid tests come from the American pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories. They deliver results within 15 minutes. Trump has repeatedly praised the rapid test. It is also used in the White House itself. Trump is aiming for a return to normal everyday life in the country as far as possible before the presidential election on November 3. Abbott Laboratories has rejected criticism from the professional world that the rapid test has a high error rate. The American FDA approved the test for general use in August as part of an urgent procedure for emergencies.

Vaccinations announced from the beginning of next year

Trump said the more infections would be detected as the number of tests increased. He expressed confidence that a vaccine would soon be available. Four vaccines are in the final test phase. “More than 100 million doses will be available before the end of the year.” Renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci recently said that he expected that a vaccine would be clear by the end of the year and that vaccinations could probably begin early next year.

Trump announced that the United States would get out of the crisis. “We will defeat the virus and end the pandemic. And next year will be one of the greatest years in our history. ”Trump came under pressure during the election campaign because of his controversial crisis management in the corona pandemic. The United States is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with around 7.1 million cases of infection and around 205,000 fatalities.