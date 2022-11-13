Before the election results, disagreements brew within the US administration over the Ukraine crisis

This comes amid rising Ukrainian fears of the US Republican Party’s control of Congress, especially in light of the talk about the possibility of limiting Washington’s aid to Kiev, with the Republicans close to controlling the House of Representatives (211 against 191) and temporarily equal with the Democrats in the Senate (49 each)..

diplomatic solution

CNN quoted sources in the US administration as saying that the US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, led strong efforts, in recent weeks, during internal discussions about the war in Ukraine, to search for a diplomatic solution.

CNN quoted sources in the US administration as saying that the US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, led strong efforts, in recent weeks, during internal discussions about the war in Ukraine, to search for a diplomatic solution. The sources confirmed that General Milley’s position does not have broad support from US President Joe Biden’s national security team, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. .

The sources confirmed that General Milley’s position does not have broad support from US President Joe Biden’s national security team, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The result is a growing debate within the US administration about whether Ukraine’s recent battlefield gains should spark efforts to pursue some kind of negotiation to end the fighting.

The result is a growing debate within the US administration about whether Ukraine’s recent battlefield gains should spark efforts to pursue some kind of negotiation to end the fighting. Last Wednesday, the US Chief of Staff, in statements to the Economic Club of New York, praised the Ukrainian army for fighting Russia until it reached a dead end, but he said that a clear military victory is out of reach.

Last Wednesday, the US Chief of Staff, in statements to the Economic Club of New York, praised the Ukrainian army for fighting Russia until it reached a dead end, but he said that a clear military victory is out of reach. Milley emphasized that when there is an opportunity for negotiation and the possibility of peace, the opportunity must be seized.

The decision is up to the Ukrainians

While some Joe Biden administration officials are more open to exploring what diplomatic efforts might look like, most senior foreign and national security officials are concerned about giving Russian President Vladimir Putin any kind of leverage at the negotiating table.

While some Joe Biden administration officials are more open to exploring what diplomatic efforts might look like, most senior foreign and national security officials are concerned about giving Russian President Vladimir Putin any kind of leverage at the negotiating table. Many inside the White House feel that the Ukrainians should decide when to hold talks, not the United States.

Many inside the White House feel that the Ukrainians should decide when to hold talks, not the United States. Biden said, during a press conference Wednesday, when asked about the possibility of negotiations, that it is up to the Ukrainians, nothing about Ukraine but Kyiv.

Biden said, during a press conference Wednesday, when asked about the possibility of negotiations, that it is up to the Ukrainians, nothing about Ukraine but Kyiv. Within the internal discussions, General Milley sought to make clear his view that he was not urging the surrender of Ukraine’s army, but rather that it was the most appropriate time to take a step toward ending the war before it continued through the spring or beyond, leading to further killing and destruction.

Within the internal discussions, General Milley sought to make clear his view that he was not urging the surrender of Ukraine’s army, but rather that it was the most appropriate time to take a step toward ending the war before it continued through the spring or beyond, leading to further killing and destruction. The vision of the US chief of staff does not call for speeding up negotiations with Moscow or putting pressure on Ukraine. It is just a call for a discussion about ways to stop the fighting in order to reach a political end.

Agreement on continued support for Ukraine

General Milley’s position comes at a time when the army is increasing its support for Ukraine through more weapons and is currently roaming the world in search of suitable equipment and ammunition to support Ukraine and other winter requirements such as heaters and generators .

General Milley’s position comes at a time when the army is increasing its support for Ukraine through more weapons and is currently roaming the world in search of suitable equipment and ammunition to support Ukraine and other winter requirements such as heaters and generators According to US officials, Washington plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korea to supply Ukraine, as part of a broader effort to find weapons available for the intense battles in Ukraine. .

According to US officials, Washington plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korea to supply Ukraine, as part of a broader effort to find weapons available for the intense battles in Ukraine. On Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price refused to comment on his ministry’s position on the Chief of Staff’s speech, but he stressed the position announced by Washington that the United States stands with Zelensky, and he stressed that there is a need for a diplomatic solution. .

On Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price refused to comment on his ministry’s position on the Chief of Staff’s speech, but he stressed the position announced by Washington that the United States stands with Zelensky, and he stressed that there is a need for a diplomatic solution. Price explained that the Ukrainians believe that this war will end at the negotiating table, as well as the Russians on this from time to time expressed the same ideas, stressing that it is up to Russia to prove this, and not only with words. .

Academic and political analyst, Arthur Lydekberg, told Sky News Arabia:“: