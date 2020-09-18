Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kosi Mahasetu built at a cost of Rs 516 crore on Friday through video conferencing. Along with this, PM Modi also sent the train from Saraigarh to Asanpur Kupha in Supaul through video conferencing. This will connect Mithilanchal with the direct rail route to Kosi region.

As soon as this railway bridge starts, the distance of 298 km from Nirmali to Saraigad will be reduced to just 22 km. Now to travel from Nirmali to Saraigarh, people have to travel a distance of 298 km via Darbhanga-Samastipur-Khagaria, Mansi-Saharsa. The trial run of trains on this new bridge in June itself has been successful.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation and inaugurate new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar, via video-conferencing. pic.twitter.com/gQrsJXQxu4 – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

PM Modi said, Nitish Kumar’s big role in building a new Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a big role in building modern Bihar. Said that everything is happening fast in New India, New Bihar. We have to strengthen this identity and work culture. Of course, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also has a very big role in it.

Inaugurating three schemes worth Rs 901 crore of the Petroleum Ministry on Sunday, the Prime Minister praised the Chief Minister’s work. It has been said that in the last 15 years, Bihar has shown that if there is a right government, right decisions are taken, a clear policy, then development happens and reaches everyone. Referring to the open institutions in the Nitish government, he said that today large centers of education are opening in Bihar. Now the number of agricultural colleges, medical colleges, engineering colleges is increasing. Now institutions like IITs, IIMs in the state are helping to make the dreams of the youth of Bihar soar.