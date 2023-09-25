Before the election in Slovakia, Russia is spreading anti-Western sentiment online and trying to divide the country. The propaganda falls on fertile ground – and could also have consequences for Ukraine.

Leading in the polls: Robert Fico, who wants to end arms aid to Ukraine if he wins. Image: EPA

EIt was a year ago that the matter of the Ladomirová military cemetery in Slovakia was buzzing through social media, primarily in the Slovak language. The Russian embassy in Pressburg (Bratislava) accused the mayor of the town in the east of the country on its Facebook page of destroying the graves of fallen Russian heroes from the First World War. The Attorney General took the matter into his own hands and initiated an investigation into the desecration of corpses.

Only: That hadn’t taken place at all, but rather construction work that didn’t require touching a grave. The corrections by local politicians and the police were unable to stem the storm of outrage in the relevant channels. The mayor received death threats and found cartridges dropped anonymously in his mailbox. “There are such direct attempts by Russia to influence the mood and create more unrest in the country,” says Tomáš Kriššák. The political scientist is an employee of an internet security company called Gerulata, which, among other things, works for the government. Kriššák also writes a blog about the impact of social media on politics and society for the liberal newspaper “Denník N”.