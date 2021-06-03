A.As a recent poll saw the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt not behind, but just in front of the CDU, a murmur went through the country. Could the right-wing populists actually manage to become the strongest political force in the state elections next Sunday? That is not excluded. Most polls suggest that Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff can once again lead the government. But the past has also shown that the AfD’s bar tends to get bigger rather than smaller in the course of an election evening.

As in many places in East Germany, the party succeeds in winning the votes of the dissatisfied. This is especially true for the industrial south of Saxony-Anhalt, which has been going through rapid economic ups and downs since reunification.

First tens of thousands of jobs were lost in the coal and chemical combines and at times drove the country’s unemployment rate to more than 20 percent. Then came the boom in the solar industry fueled by government subsidies, which gave the region the name “Solar Valley”. But the cheaper competition from China quickly put an end to this. Now, with the coal phase-out, people are facing the next structural change.

Coal exit is not just a losing business

That is the one story that can be told about Saxony-Anhalt. The other goes like this: In Bitterfeld-Wolfen, the pharmaceutical company Bayer produces the headache medicine Aspirin for the world market. The largest sparkling wine producer in Germany has its headquarters in Freyburg: Rotkäppchen-Mumm. The company is one of the – admittedly few – examples that not only GDR companies were swallowed up by West German competitors, but also the reverse.

In Dessau-Roßlau, on the other hand, there is a company that is particularly in demand during the pandemic: the vaccine manufacturer IDT Biologika is currently producing the corona vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, after which the order for the dengue vaccine from the Japanese company Takeda is pending.

Germany’s move away from fossil fuels such as coal is not just a loss for Saxony-Anhalt. The Chinese battery company Farasis wants to build batteries for electric cars in Bitterfeld-Wolfen from 2022. 600 jobs are to be created in the first expansion stage, and in the long term it could be up to 2000.







Life is also returning to some of the long empty halls on Sonnenallee. Because engineers in China are becoming expensive and the even more stringent climate targets are increasing the need for renewables, Meyer Burger is trying to make the solar industry in Germany make a comeback. It has not yet been said whether the hoped-for technical advantage over the Asians can actually be maintained. But it’s worth a try.

As pragmatically as Haseloff leads the black-red-green coalition that was formed five years ago due to a lack of alternatives, he is also continuing to develop the economy in Saxony-Anhalt. Admittedly, neighboring Brandenburg was able to secure a much more prestigious company location with Tesla.

But the proximity to Berlin played a major role. Even if Halle and Magdeburg are popular among students – the attraction of these cities for companies and skilled workers is not (yet) so great. The plan of what is to be done with the 4.8 billion euros in structural aid for the coal phase-out could, however, be more specific. As sensible as it is to invest in research institutes and better rail connections – that alone will hardly be enough to compensate for the loss of economic power and to keep more young people in Saxony-Anhalt.

Other options besides “Kenya Coalition”?

Unfortunately, the current election campaign has left a certain void of content. For many candidates, their name seems to be program enough; Anyone who tries to come up with a vision, like the AfD, appeals to people’s sense of home or wants to “stop Nazis”. The parties in the middle are clearly on the defensive, which also has to do with the corona restrictions, which are met with more resistance in eastern Germany than elsewhere.

The fact that Haseloff loosens faster and more generously than other country leaders – whoever wants to go to the beer garden or the outdoor swimming pool no longer needs a negative test – should also have something to do with the approaching election date.

The desire of many citizens for more freedom also helps the FDP, which has been well above the five percent threshold in the polls for several weeks. If this trend continues, it would open up further options for Haseloff in addition to the “Kenya” coalition – provided that the voters give him the mandate to also form the next government.