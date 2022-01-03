D.he former American President Donald Trump has promised the right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban support for his intended re-election. Orban loves his country and did a “strong and wonderful job,” the Republican said on Monday.

Orban has protected Hungary, stopped illegal immigration and created many jobs, Trump said. “He is a strong leader and respected by everyone.”

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for April in Hungary. Orban, who is now 58 years old, has ruled the country since 2010. The opposition wants to stand united for the first time in the election, which is why the outcome is considered open.