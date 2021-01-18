D.he European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to decide any further major monetary policy steps at its interest rate meeting this Thursday. However, according to observers, it could prepare people for the fact that there could be slightly higher inflation rates temporarily in the new year. In addition, observers believe it is possible that ECB President Christin Lagarde will comment on the tests of the digital euro.

“Lagarde should answer questions about the possibility of rising inflation rates in a similar way to what Isabel Schnabel did in an interview these days,” said Carsten Junius, chief economist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin. She will point out that a temporary rise in inflation this year is not yet an inflationary process to which Europe’s monetary policy must react immediately.

Recalibration of communication

After the ECB “recalibrated” its monetary policy stance in December, it is now in the process of “recalibrating” its communications, writes Frederik Ducrozet from Bank Pictet in a still unpublished study. For the first time, the new head of communications at the central bank, Wolfgang Proissl, will take part in the interest press conference on Thursday as successor to Christine Graeff.

In the coming months, the inflation rate and the rate of core inflation excluding energy and food in the euro zone are likely to fluctuate sharply, writes economist Ducrozet. The next estimates would be presented on February 3rd. Core inflation is likely to rise noticeably due to a combination of temporary factors, such as the renewed increase in German VAT, a change in weights in the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices and a further delay in winter sales in some countries. “The ECB staff is therefore likely to further downplay the importance of short-term peaks in relative prices for monetary policy,” says Ducrozet.

“PEPP is well ammunitioned”

Friedrich Heinemann from the economic research institute ZEW said he did not expect any further steps either. “The PEPP crisis program is well ammunitioned, the economic outlook has not deteriorated significantly.” The rise in risk premiums for Italian government bonds in view of the current signs of decay of the Italian government has so far been minimal: “There is no reason for the ECB to expand bond purchases the current pace. “

In the coming months, the monetary authorities are likely to deal intensively with the revision of the monetary policy strategy, said Jan Holthusen from DZ Bank. “We expect the inflation target to become more flexible – but none of that is an issue for this week.” Michael Schubert from Commerzbank also expects a “retrospective pat on the back” from the ECB on Thursday with a view to increasing the PEPP crisis program in December.

Another topic could be the plans for a “digital euro”. The public consultation process on this subject ended on January 12th. “At a panel discussion in November, Lagarde announced that a decision on how to proceed would be made in January based on the results of the consultation,” said Schubert. “However, it is not entirely clear what should be decided now.” Finally, the ECB announced on its website that it will not decide until mid-2021 whether to start the e-euro project.