Headache, for example, is one of the most common symptoms people reported before earthquakes.

It is scientifically believed that the increase in positive air ions before and during the earthquake leads to a decrease in the levels of the neurotransmitter “serotonin” in the brain, and this naturally leads to a feeling of pain in the head.

According to Nature Health Techniques, the physical symptoms you may feel before an earthquake strikes include:

Headache, nausea or dizziness are the most common symptoms.

A feeling of malaise, anxiety, and the inability to control oneself.

Temporary changes in vision.

Short-term muscle jerks in the hand or foot.

Tinnitus.

After the major earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, people’s comments abounded on social media, about strange symptoms they felt before the disaster.

Some reported a feeling of headache, dizziness, and shortness of breath, while others described what happened to them with symptoms similar to those that occur with vestibular vertigo.