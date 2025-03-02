On the seventh day of the old week, Bayer Leverkusen’s actors should rest. On the sixth day of the old week, on Saturday evening, the team had played at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Xabi Alonso, their trainer, had seen it was good in this 4-1. Hence the free Sunday – with one exception. “Tomorrow is free for the players – not for me,” said Alonso after the game. He was already thinking about the third day of the new week, of “the next challenge”.