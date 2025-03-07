Before the disease, the person

Porfiria, Sotos syndrome, retina dystrophies … sound weird, because they are not majority or usual. We talk about rare diseases, ‘the rare’ that we should know. And that is what those who suffer from them and their families want, that we know of them, that we know them and that funds are allocated to improve their lives. Because the worst is not to stop seeing, when you suffer from a retina dystrophy, says David, but stop being seen. We cannot help who we don’t even see. Or as Monica, Mother of Mary, who has Sotos Syndrome, another of those invisible diseases that when she arrives changes the life of the whole family.

To show, to become visible, what better than to put on a camera, in this case Alberto Van Stokkum, because before the disease is always the person, as Fide says. The person with name and surname whose disease almost nobody knows, not even science. On average, a patient with a rare disease takes six years to get a diagnosis. Years of uncertainty without support, without proper treatment. Not to mention trips in search of responses outside their habitual residence, exclusion, insufficient public coverage, the costs of twenty percent of the annual income of the family …

In this different session, the models are above the garments. The focus is put in the person. Van Stokkum’s goal reveals what we usually don’t see. It has been an initiative of Pfizer and Feder (Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases) that they wanted to customize in FIDE, David and María, which, in reality, live three million people in Spain, who make their way against current.