The countries of the Union gave companies operating in the 27 countries four months to compensate for Russian coal, to start implementing the decision as of next August.

This comes at a time when Europeans are under pressure to target with their sanctions Russia’s vital energy sector and force Moscow to halt its offensive on Ukraine.

Germany was one of the most prominent opponents, and a report by the German Economy Ministry showed that Berlin would have to stop operating some of its power plants if it ended imports of coal from Russia immediately, even though its dependence on Russia for that fuel is rapidly shrinking.

Russian lead

International Energy Agency data indicates that coal remains the world’s largest source of electricity generation by far, providing about 38 percent of global electricity need, outperforming natural gas and renewable energy.

Russia exported 238 million tons of coal in 2021, with 90 million tons of that volume going to OECD countries, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Corrado Macchiarielli, director of global macroeconomic research at the British National Institute for Economic and Social Research, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, that more than 3 quarters of solid fuel imports, “mainly coal”, come from Russia, about 47 percent, the United States, 18 percent, and Australia. 14 percent, according to European Union data.

Macchiarelli believes that this ban is significant, because EU imports of Russian coal amount to nearly 4 billion euros annually, while Germany, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands are among the countries that depend on Russian coal the most.

“The question is whether the European Union can distance itself from Russian coal, and if so, at what speed?” he added.

Risks.. and alternatives

The economist at one of the UK’s most respected think tanks pointed out that if there are no safeguards measures in place, rising demand from the European Union could drive up global coal prices even more, thus raising energy bills for consumers and businesses and putting pressure on real incomes.

“I don’t think a temporary relaxation of environmental regulations should be on the table, the war in Ukraine should be the reason for deeper thinking about the EU’s dependence on Russian energy and provide an additional justification for the EU’s energy transition, as part of the EU’s plans,” Macchiarelli said. European recovery and resilience.

Hard coal imports from Russia to Germany could be replaced within months by imports from the United States, Colombia, South Africa and Australia, according to a recent report by the German Association of Coal Importers (VDK).

Germany is the largest importer of coal in Europe, and plays a vital role in the global movement of coal trade, as well as price stability.

Impact of the European Union’s decision

The US energy research firm, Rystad Energy, said the European Union’s decision to ban coal imports from Russia would affect up to 70 percent of Europe’s thermal coal imports.

The Rystad Energy report predicted that prices will rise to higher levels as buyers compete for non-Russian coal, and the situation will be magnified if other countries or companies in the Asia-Pacific region also decide to impose sanctions on Russian coal imports.

Countries that continue to buy Russian coal, such as China, may end up taking advantage of what could be a significant discount.

But Macchiarelli added: “I am not sure if other countries will be able to change their demand quickly. There is the obvious problem of coordination between EU member states, and the picture becomes more complex when one takes into account the complexities of the different EU economies, as well as the surrounding technical and geopolitical questions. on the issue of substituting Russian exports.”