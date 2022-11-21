The “Atlas Lions” doctor explained, in a statement to the Moroccan Football Association, that the injury was mild and he could participate in the Croatia match, on Wednesday.

Hefti is highly likely that Abu Khalil will miss the Croatia match, while he will be ready to play in the second match against Belgium.

The source stated that the medical staff is making a great effort to rehabilitate the player, Abu Khalil.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan national team doctor confirmed that Elias Shaer’s health condition had improved by 70 to 80 percent.

The doctor indicated that the decision for Shaer to participate in front of Croatia will be decided on Tuesday.