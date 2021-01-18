The lockdown remains, but should not be tightened. Prime Minister Markus Söder explains this before the boss meeting with Angela Merkel about Bavaria’s line.

Munich – At least four weeks in the hard lockdown: The measures against corona should be continued well into February. “We have to extend the lockdown until mid-February,” said CSU boss Markus Söder the Munich Mercury before the deliberations of the Prime Ministers Chancellor Angela Merkel. For Bavaria plans Söder no tightening of the measures, but he calls on the other countries to implement the rules in a similarly strict manner. So far, the regulations are limited to the end of January.

“The numbers in Bavaria are developing cautiously positive. The incidences are going down and the measures are working, “said Söder. “But that is no reason to stop prematurely. Anyone who loosens up overnight now risks the numbers skyrocketing – Ireland has experienced that tragically. ”By mid-February, they also had a better knowledge of what happened in Great Britain and what is probably highly contagious Virus mutation happens. “The previous Lockdown in any case slows down the more dangerous virus variant. “

Before the Corona summit: Markus Söder calls for a curfew and radius of movement in the other federal states

So far is Bavaria the federal state that implemented the resolutions from the last round of prime ministers most consistently. “Bavaria already has one of the highest protection levels in Germany,” said Söder: “We are the country with a nationwide curfew, with a strict radius for day-trippers, we have closed daycare centers and all schools are operating at a distance. As of today, the nationwide strictest FFP2 mask requirement applies. ”One Tightening is therefore not required in the Free State, Söder made clear. “Bavaria is well positioned with its current measures. We always have to keep an eye on the acceptance of the population, and at the moment this basic acceptance is relatively high. “

Continuing the lockdown would also mean that day-care centers remain closed and the schools will work at distance until mid-February: “It makes sense to continue the previous line,” said Söder our editorial team. He again spoke out in favor of uniform rules throughout Germany – ideally at the level of the Bavarian measures. “It would be better if all of the measures decided in Berlin were implemented uniformly.” His thesis: “The more differentiated the solution, the less often it is accepted. What applies to everyone is fair. ”On Tuesday the country bosses will come, in real life and partly by video conference, together in Berlin. In several countries there is resistance to Bavaria’s course; Lower Saxony does not want to support night curfews.

Corona lockdown in Bavaria: Markus Söder does not expect any further tightening before the Corona summit

A complete Lockdown for the economy, as demanded by politicians on the left, for example, will probably not exist. Söder expects only moderate corrections to the home office before the meeting with the other prime ministers: “The important thing is: We need a higher proportion of employees in the Home officeto reduce the number of contacts. ”He went on to say:“ There will probably not be any home office compulsory, but we are committed to tax incentives. The goal is to work from home wherever possible. ” The SPD however, calls for more legal action by the legislature. It shouldn’t stop at appeals.