The corona lockdown in Germany will last until January 10th. Actually, because the government seems to want to extend the measures.

On January 5th, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country leaders will meet for another Corona summit to discuss the current measures in Germany. However, it already seems clear in advance that the Lockdown will be extended – reports echo24.de *. Without an extension, the corona lockdown in Germany would end on January 10th.

However, several voices from politics have already become loud and have pointed out the urgency of an extension of the lockdown. So also Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. "As of today, the numbers are far from where we need to go," said Spahn in an interview with ARD Tagesthemen.