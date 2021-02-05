Still in a tough corona lockdown all winter? At least Health Minister Spahn has now rejected this fear.

On February 10th, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country leaders will again discuss the Corona situation.

Health Minister * Jens Spahn was cautious about easing from mid-February.

A long-term survey provides information about the mood in the population.

Berlin – It is not yet possible to really predict what will happen on February 10 at the next Corona summit. Because the decisions of the switching conference are made dependent on the Corona mutations: How widespread are the new variants in Germany? What new scientific findings are there about the infection?

The authorities are currently working flat out on an overview. At the beginning of next week there should be an official overview of the actual spread of these mutations *, as government spokesman Steffen Seibert confirmed on Wednesday in Berlin. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said the virus analyzes are currently being expanded significantly and the Robert Koch Institute plans to publish the data shortly.

Corona lockdown in Germany: opening perspectives depend on the spread of the mutations

According to experts, the variants could already be more widespread than previously known. The earlier it is decided to relax, the faster the threat of spreading. This thought always swims with the federal-state consultations.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * nevertheless does not want a lockdown for the entire winter. “You have to be able to act and react differently from region to region. We can’t stay in this tough lockdown all winter, ”he said in an interview with the newspapers Funke media group. “We wouldn’t be able to take it as a society. That is why we have to clarify the new everyday rules – under the more difficult conditions of the mutation. ”He explicitly mentions the step-by-step plans that several federal states, politicians and other groups recently presented. He thinks Spahn is “clever”.

Health Minister Jens Spahn: “We need a responsible transition from lockdown to a new normal state.” © Fabian Sommer / dpa

Corona lockdown: Health Minister Spahn on current corona figures – “encouraging”

Since some districts are now below an incidence value of 50, the opening calls are increasing. But Spahn made it clear: “In case of doubt, we have to go even further down with the numbers.” After all, the numbers are “encouraging”, the trend in new corona infections is noticeably downwards.

“We need a responsible transition from lockdown to a new normal state.” From Spahn’s point of view, daycare centers and schools are the first to go. “And after that it will gradually be relaxed in other areas.” Christian Lindner, FDP boss, spoke to him Munich Mercury for regionally graduated easing plans: “I don’t believe that we can ramp up the whole country again at the same time, but regionally graduated it works.”

Meanwhile, however, the mood of German citizens in the corona pandemic threatens to cripple. The long-term survey “The Fears of Germans” shows that around half of those questioned see politicians overwhelmed by their tasks (54 percent). This is the highest value in the pandemic so far. In the summer, 40 percent of the interviewees judged that, in the first lockdown in April 2020 it was 46 percent, as the study says. The survey has been regularly commissioned by R + V Insurance for almost 30 years. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Fabian Sommer / dpa