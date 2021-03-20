Before the federal-state consultations on Monday, doctors are calling for stricter corona measures inside. Otherwise the incidence could rise to 200.

Advised on Monday (March 22nd, 2021) Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the federal states on how to proceed in the corona pandemic.

Before the Federal-State Conference rise the Infection numbers with the Coronavirus clearly.

There are calls from politics for the "Emergency brake" as well as Relaxations of the Corona measures.

Berlin – The next federal-state conference will take place on Monday (March 22nd, 2021). It is about the further procedure in the Corona pandemic. Actually there were more at this point Relaxations of the existing measures. But in the face of rising Case numbers* Doctors sound the alarm – and demand that the federal government and the prime ministers of the federal states adopt stricter restrictions.

Federal-state consultations: Doctors: inside want to pull the Corona emergency brake

Pointed on Friday evening Angela Merkel (CDU) on the “Emergency brake“That the federal and state governments had decided together and from one 7 day incidence of 100 applies. “Unfortunately, we will also have to make use of this”, said the Chancellor after the Corona vaccination summit* With. “I would have liked that without this Emergency brake get along, but that will not be possible when I look at the development of the last few days. ”The recent easing has to be reversed due to the exponentially increasing number of infections.

The following morning the Robert Koch Institute reported (RKI) 16,033 New corona infections and 2017 deaths related to Covid-19. Last Saturday there were 12,674 new cases. Within a week it will be Incidence for Germany increased from 76.1 to 99.9. The trend is clearly upwards. Experts like SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach (SPD) or the Virologist Christian Drosten warn of the third wave*, in particular through the Corona mutants* will be accelerated.

Politicians must pull the Corona "emergency brake", demand doctors: inside.

Corona summit: intensive care physicians: inside want “return to the lockdown of February”

Susanne Johna, the head of the Marburger Bund Doctors’ Association, also demands that the Corona emergency brake is drawn: “There must be no exceptions,” she told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “I expect an even more critical situation from Easter than at the turn of the year.” The capacity buffer in the intensive care units “will melt away rapidly,” she warned. “It was irresponsible to loosen up in this way into the third wave and the spread of the mutants.” The clinics are now threatened with the “third extreme situation within a year”.

Even intensive care physicians are calling for intervention. Because otherwise the nationwide Incidence value rise to 200. More patients: inside the intensive care units would be the result. “From our point of view, it can only be a return to Lockdown from February, ”said Gernot Marx, President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), the“ Augsburger Allgemeine ”.

Corona summit: Federal and state governments are discussing “emergency brakes” and easing

Regarding the question of whether there are any more Relaxations or restrictions, politics is divided. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder* (CSU) currently see no possibility for easing. The Emergency brake must apply “consistently” and “for everyone”, he told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. Malu Dreyer (SPD), Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, wants to advertise regional solutions at the federal-state conference. In model municipalities or districts with a Incidence under 100, who can show a complete test and contact recording system, should be outdoor catering, culture and retail for customers with a daily updated corona-Test can open, she told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. She wanted on Corona step-by-step plan hold on, the federal and state governments had decided on March 3rd. Compliance with the agreed “Emergency brake“From one Incidence of 100, however, remain the condition. It is “a mandatory element of the plan as well as testing and vaccination”.

Baden-Wuerttemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) emphasizes that one has to expect certain Relaxations “To be withdrawn and tightened”. Thuringia’s head of state Bodo Ramelow (left) also said the “dpa”: “Without contact tracking and testing, I’m not in favor of opening, I’m for nothing.” In the corona pandemic, Thuringia has the highest nationwide Incidence. (Lukas Rogalla with agencies) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

