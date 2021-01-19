In a draft for the meeting between the federal and state governments, the Chancellery calls for tightening. Companies would also be affected.

BERLIN taz | Before the deliberations of the federal and state governments on further corona measures, which begin on Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Federal Chancellery pleads in a draft for the joint declaration for an extension and in some cases tightening of the measures. However, the proposals are less strict than had been expected in advance.

This is how the nine-sided paper looks that the taz is present, in local public transport and retail, an obligation to wear “medical masks”. Contrary to what was expected, this would not only include the particularly effective but expensive FFP2 masks, but also so-called surgical masks. These are significantly cheaper, but do not offer comparable protection.

The Chancellery wants to go well beyond the previous rules with the requirements for companies. While there have so far only been non-binding appeals to employers to enable their employees to work from home, they are now to be obliged by ordinance to introduce home office “provided that the activities allow it after their thorough examination”. FFP2 masks should be made mandatory for work areas in which sufficient distances and ventilation are not possible.

A general nocturnal curfew discussed in advance does not explicitly appear in the draft. It is only mentioned that districts or federal states should take “further local or regional measures”, provided that the 7-day incidence does not fall below 50 foreseeably by February 15. “Exit restrictions” are cited as an example.

Otherwise, the existing lockdown should be extended to at least February 15. According to the draft, schools should also remain “generally closed” during this time. Exceptions are only provided for final classes and “emergency care”. If this proposal were decided in this way, the plans of individual federal states to reopen primary schools in January would be void. Only emergency care is provided for day-care centers; who can take advantage of this is not defined in more detail.

New infections continue to decrease

The latest figures on the new infections reported in Germany meanwhile continue to show a downward trend. On Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 11,369 new cases; the 7-day mean fell to below 17,000 cases a day – that is 19 percent less than a week earlier. In the case of the reported corona deaths, at least the steep rise so far has been stopped: With 865 deaths per day, the 7-day average is about the same as a week ago.

The fact that a tightening of the lockdown is still being negotiated is due, on the one hand, to the fact that the numbers are still high and are only falling slowly. It would take at least five weeks at the current rate of reduction until the target value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week – which many experts also consider too high – is reached.

Above all, there is still concern about the new virus mutations from Great Britain and South Africa. They are considered to be significantly more contagious; how widespread they are currently in Germany is unknown because this has not yet been systematically investigated. In the draft of the Chancellery for the joint declaration it is therefore stated that the federal government and the federal states are “jointly of the opinion that the current state of knowledge requires precautionary action”.