After a comparatively quiet New Year’s Eve, politicians are discussing partial easing of the lockdown in Germany.

However, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder put a brake on hopes that the restrictions would end soon. “We just have to cut the numbers sustainably. Therefore, I am very skeptical of holding out the prospect of openings as early as January 10, ”said the CSU boss.

The candidate for the CDU chairmanship, Friedrich Merz, wants at least to open the schools as soon as possible. In an interview with the newspapers of the Funke media group, Merz supported a demand from Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Education, Susanne Eisenmann (CDU).

It is correct to say “that the schools have to be reopened as soon as possible,” said Merz. “And it is also the political will of all those involved to go in this direction depending on the incidence situation.”

Eisenmann had demanded that kindergartens and elementary schools should open again from January 11th.

The Prime Ministers of the federal states want to discuss with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on January 5 how the nationwide lockdown will continue after January 10. The declared goal is to reduce the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants to below 50 within seven days – but given the current figures, this is still a long way off.

RKI reports almost 23,000 new infections and 553 deaths within 24 hours,

On New Year’s morning, the so-called seven-day incidence was 141.9. The health authorities reported 22,924 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours. In addition, 553 new deaths were recorded. Interpretation of the data is currently difficult because fewer people are likely to be tested during the holidays and around the turn of the year and health authorities may also be delayed in transmitting their data.

Söder demanded that the federal and state governments continue to fight the virus. “We don’t know whether we’ll get a thank you or a receipt for it in the spring. But if we didn’t decide out of fear, then we would have missed our mission, ”he said. “The point now is not to find the most convenient solution, but the most effective one.”

Schäuble: “It is almost impossible to prevent every corona death by law”

At the same time, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble warned that the federal and state governments should aim for as much freedom as possible. “It is almost impossible to prevent every corona death by law,” said the CDU politician of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. It is his basic conviction that politics “cannot completely dissolve the trade-off between protecting life and the disadvantages of anti-corona measures by ordinance or law, but that responsibility also lies in the hands of the medical profession, science and ethicists “.

Debate about insufficient vaccine

Against this background, the debate about more corona vaccines continues to smolder. Biontech boss Ugur Sahin is trying to win new cooperation partners who produce for Biontech, as he told “Spiegel”. “But it is not as if specialized factories were standing around unused all over the world, which could produce vaccine of the required quality overnight.” At the end of January it will be known whether and how much more can be produced.

The vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer was approved in the EU just before Christmas and has also been administered for a few days. There are currently no further approvals for corona vaccines in the EU. There are currently no further approvals for corona vaccines in the EU. The international community has already ordered vaccine doses from several manufacturers that are still being developed. “There was an assumption that many other companies would come with vaccines. Apparently the impression prevailed: We’ll get enough, it won’t be that bad, and we have it under control. I was surprised, ”said Sahin.

The parliamentary managing director of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, called for a summit meeting between the federal government and all pharmaceutical companies producing in Germany. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) must clarify “which production facilities exist and can be made usable at short notice”. He has every opportunity to take far-reaching measures to convert and open production facilities in the pharmaceutical industry.

However, Sahin emphasized the complexity of producing mRNA vaccines. “You can’t just switch over, so that instead of aspirin or cough syrup, vaccine is suddenly produced. The process requires years of expertise and appropriate structural and technological equipment. “ (dpa)