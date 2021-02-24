The phone rang 3,000 kilometers away. On the other side, an anxious Lázaro Báez was heard, an unusual state for him. He communicated with his children living in the south, prior to the reading of the verdict, which surprised everyone by how high the penalties were. They speculated over the years, but everything was superior. He told his children that he had no doubts that they would find him guilty because “justice is not going to look bad with the media.” In addition, he asked them to “be calm.” In different houses, those that were raided by the courts, they heard the verdict that found them all guilty, although with different penalties. Martín, however, did it from the Ezeiza Prison.

Nerves, anxiety, fear marked the hours prior to the reading of the ruling in the Báez family. “The anxiety whatever, is that it ends, the trial takes two and a half years but the cause since 2013,” they indicated from the environment. Eight years ago they lost the low profile that Lázaro jealously harvested, they were left behind, financially inhibited, with a business conglomerate in marked decline.

Lazaro Baez He was not wrong in anticipating to his children that he would be found guilty by Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4). The point of dissent is that for him everything responds to a persecution for having been a friend of Néstor Kirchner and to harm the current vice president. For Justice, he was responsible for having $ 60 million laundered between 2010 and 2013, using Austral Construcciones, the firm that began operating in May 2003 and was inactive in December 2015, as a symbol of the end of the cycle.

Under house arrest, with an electronic device with which he is supervised by the Ministry of Justice and with a 24-hour police watch, the former business partner of Cristina Kirchner heard the verdict read by Judge Néstor Costabel from 1:30 p.m. He did it from the property located in Greater Buenos Aires, whose domicile remains under reservation and that despite owning 1,412 assets, does not belong to him: they presented it to him.

Leandro Baez in Río Gallegos.

In the distance, in Río Gallegos his son Leandro followed the reading of the ruling in the study of his lawyers Roberto Herrera and Alejandro Baldini. His sisters did the same but each one in their home, the same ones that were raided in 2016 by federal justice, the same ones that according to the file that led them to receive a sentence this Wednesday, were acquired with funds of illicit origin, because the bought Lazarus.

Thousands of kilometers from the capital of Santa Cruz and in an absolutely different context, Martín, the eldest of businessman K’s male children, followed the reading of the sentence from the Ezeiza Prison where he has been detained two years ago. There, he was surprised by the sentence to nine years in prison that they applied to him. His main communication is with his wife who is installed in Buenos Aires and was able to visit him a few times last year as a result of the health protocols applied in prisons as a result of the Covid.

Martín Báez, the son of businessman K who is imprisoned in Ezeiza.

In the visiting room of the Ezeiza Prison, where he was admitted on April 5, 2016, Lázaro reiterated a request to his children: to stay together, not to confront. The family had more than ten attorneys since the K-Money Route began. They reached the end of the trial with separate defenses, even.

This time, Lázaro by phone asked his children before the reading of the sentence, to be calm. The internal explanation was the following: “There is going to be a conviction, justice is not going to want to look bad with the media and society.” Until the last moment, before the conclusion of the trial, Cristina Kirchner’s former partner remained convinced that everything was due to persecution.

A few blocks away, in the capital of Santa Cruz where he forged a large part of his empire of 1,412 properties – and for justice, where the illicit businesses originated – his children followed the ruling separately.

Luciana Báez, daughter of Lázaro Báez, leaves the courts of Comodoro Py.

Norma Calismonte, Lázaro’s ex-wife, was not exempt from the whole scene, and until July 2019, since he was arrested in April 2016, she did not stop traveling and visiting him in prison. Worried, restless, nervous, that’s how the Báez mother went through the previous hours, who ended up all convicted: Martín (9 years), Leandro (5 years), Melina and Luciana (3 years in suspense).

The subsequent anguish was inevitable. Norma was accompanied by her daughter Melina, and Leandro remained with his lawyers outlining the strategy to follow, they did not expect a five-year accusatory sentence against him. It will be only on April 26 when the grounds of the ruling are known and the appeal instance will begin. A long process still lies ahead.

Melina Baez in the Federal Courts of Comodoro Py.

The triggering data was when they heard that Lázaro was being given twelve years in prison, another high sentence followed for Martín that will still leave him behind bars. The few expectations of the Báez clan vanished within a few minutes of the reading of the verdict.

Lazaro Báez’s call was to reassure his children. Mitigating the inmates who signed the family since their arrest, the last talks with their heirs were limited to family issues, the arguments of the lawyers since they do not share the defense.

There was, however, in the last days, no communication with his ex-wife. When Lázaro Báez began to serve under house arrest accompanied by his new girlfriend, the dialogue was increasingly sporadic and through the lawyer of businessman K. End of another cycle.