The president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the US CVM), Gary Ensley, said that the agency monitors market stability and seeks to identify potential cases of misconduct that may threaten investors and capital formation.

“Without naming any individual entity or person, we will investigate and take enforcement action if we find violations of federal securities laws,” it said in a statement.

Although he did not name any company, the note is published amid the repercussions of the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which led the Federal Reserve (Fed) to create an emergency program to prevent the spread of risks by the banking sector.