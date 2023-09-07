The “Saudi Mercato” ends at the end of today, Thursday, September 7, at a time when football fans are eagerly awaiting what the last day of the 2023 summer transfer period will bring in terms of surprises and exciting transfers.

Stars on the “Saudi radar” in the last day

The Liverpool player, Mohamed Salah, is still at the top of the interests of the Saudi Federation, despite his rejection of several previous offers from the club. Thursday may be the “last chance” for the federation to convince the Egyptian star.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that the “Reds” coach, Jurgen Klopp, will be the most comfortable person after the closure of the Saudi Mercato.

The former Tottenham captain, French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, is one of the important names that failed to complete any contract during the European Mercato. The Saudi League will be the last option for Loris to secure official status next season, after he was replaced this summer at Tottenham by Guglielmo Vicario. Reports in May claimed he had been approached by a Saudi club to propose an offer that would triple his £100,000-a-week salary.

The same applies to Donny van de Beek, as the Dutchman failed to move to Real Sociedad, Ajax and Lorient.

The Ivorian player, Nicolas Pepe, also failed to sign the Turkish team, Besiktas. His club, Arsenal, hopes that a “Saudi offer” will tempt him to move at the last minute.