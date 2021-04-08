It seems that once again Zidane is doing it. Came to a Madrid jammed short of gunpowder after the departure of Cristiano, and with a staff loaded with both triumphs and years to which the most recent incorporations contributed little. Still LaLiga won the pandemic, a success that was attributed to the alterations that the cut caused in others and to a kind of final ‘rush’, the spell of those veterans for a short effort. And also to the ominous suspicion that in all VAR appearances the coin landed on his face. But this year the start was bad again, we even saw the team on the verge of falling off the Champions.

So we had him under suspicion for a long trimester, while he lagged behind in LaLiga and we saw Atlético premature champion. But he has done it again. Again with his old guard, again without Hazard, again with his cachazudo style, this time managing a short group of players, without that second unit of years ago dissolved by the savings required by the stadium work. But it has put Varane, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos and Benzema in their game highs, the same as Lucas Vázquez and Nacho, unpayable substitutes. It is not even serious that Sergio Ramos does not play. Already Vinicius finishes the plays well and Asensio is reborn.

As satisfied as he can be Koeman, who landed at Barça when he was crazy, with the president turned, Messi displaying a slightly childish moodiness and a black hole in the center of the defense, where injuries and mistakes occurred. It was striking to see his grief on the bench in those games in September and October, when everything was barefoot. He was 13 points behind Atlético. Now it is one. Two men, Zidane and Koeman, of short word and long work They will meet tomorrow at Di Stéfano in a Classic in which there is a lot of the League at stake. They both deserve the victory.