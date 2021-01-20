The outgoing president pardons 73 people. Among them is his former chief strategist Steve Bannon. Trump and his family are not on the list.

WASHINTON afp / dp | a /AP Shortly before the end of his term this Wednesday at 12 noon, US President Donald Trump pardoned more than 70 people, including his former chief strategist Steve Bannon. “President Donald J. Trump has pardoned 73 people,” said the White House on Wednesday. He also mitigated the sentences of 70 other people.

Trump himself, members of his family and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani are not on the list. According to media reports, advisors advised the elected president not to include his closest circle on the list.

Previously, the New York Times reports that Trump made his decision at the last minute after speaking to Bannon on the phone. Trump appointed Bannon as his campaign manager in 2016. After the Republican took office in January 2017, Bannon, known for his anti-Islamic positions, became chief strategist in the White House. After a falling out with Trump, he was released only about six months later.

In August, Bannon was temporarily arrested on suspicion of embezzlement of donations as part of a campaign to fund Trump’s intended construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. The public prosecutor charged him with conspiracy to launder money and transfer fraud. A pardon would de facto invalidate future convictions of Bannon.

Deportation postponed

Trump signed a decree on Tuesday to save more than 145,000 Venezuelan citizens from imminent deportation in the medium term. The postponement is therefore 18 months.

Trump cited the deteriorating situation in Venezuela as the reason for the order. Several Venezuelans living in US exile were among Trump’s strongest supporters. Many have expressed fear of losing their prominent position in the White House under the new US administration of President-Elect Joe Biden.