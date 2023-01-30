A still from the film ‘Before the vultures arrive’. Daimon Cinema

Tuza (María del Carmen Félix), a tough and domineering fisherwoman, causes the death of Justino (Francisco Pita) for which she is forced to embark on a redemption journey with his widow, Luvina (Tsayamhall Esquivel), to find the body before before the vultures arrive and eat it. through an environment rulfiano, both women embark on an enigmatic journey where their desires face loneliness. Filmed for a month, locked in a house in Mexico City, almost like in a theatrical sphere, this is how it is presented and how it was made Before the vultures arrivethe directorial debut Jonás N. Díaz, which is inspired by and pays homage to Mexican gold cinema and the narrative of Juan Rulfo.

Díaz, accompanied by his cast and technical team, offered a first look at a fragment of the film for the press at the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City before embarking on the trip to the Netherlands, where it will premiere at the Rotterdam Film Festival , a film event in which it will compete in the Big Screen Competition, a diverse section that bridges the gap between popular, classic, and auteur cinema, along with 15 other films, including Latin American productions such as the little girl (Dominican Republic) and the southeast (Argentina).

The film, according to Díaz, draws on different aspects. He tells EL PAÍS that one of the topics that interested him the most was the invisibility of townspeople when he arrives in the city, as if they came from a different universe. He saw a convergence between this dynamic of both worlds and that he relies on magical realism to nourish the narrative. “It is a reunion with the golden cinema, with a language already lost, in the way in which they expressed themselves in the towns in Mexico. It is a reunion between the same characters, ”he explains.

One of the details that most attracted actress María del Carmen Félix to the project is the script since, according to her account, it is “reminiscent” of the universe of Pedro Paramo, by the Mexican writer Juan Rulfo. One of the references that Díaz showed him to approach Tuza, whom he embodies in this film, was that of La Cucaracha, a character played by María Félix, one of the icons of Mexican gold cinema —and curiously, the interpreter’s great-aunt —, in the film with the same title.

“I come from a town called Álamo [en el Estado de Sonora] and I grew up with this idiosyncrasy. These three characters express themselves and take us to a Mexico with very powerful roots, from our grandparents, from our sun, from our blood. I think that the rescue of that is very powerful”, affirms Félix.

The cast and crew of the film ‘Before the zopilotes arrive’ at the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City, on January 24. COURTESY

Shot in black and white, with light and dark, the image simulates a kind of delirium that leads the viewer to an interesting exercise inside a house with a barge inside, besieged by water. The public does not see the water, but can hear it. Díaz resorts to an almost theatrical staging, inspired by some similar cinematographic exercises as in the eight most hated (2015) or Dogville (2003), as well as the cinema of Luis Buñuel.

“One of the films that made me very happy and which helped me a lot was The Exterminating Angel, by Buñuel, because it just allows us to talk about confinement and to achieve a narrative in a house. It is one of the films that gave me a lot on a visual level as well, even in terms of photography”, says Díaz.

Díaz emphasizes the photography, directed by Rigel García, since as it is a low-budget film, the care and focus that must be given to the tools and even the locations had to be taken with such calm and really plan it very well, he emphasizes. “Photography is something that takes us back to the time, but it also helps us get out of certain temporalities, because as the film progresses we are going to realize that there are more contemporary elements, even in narrative issues that help us create this a sound exercise and, above all, playing with temporality”, the director specifies.

The actress Tsayamhall Esquivel plays Sea Bass in ‘Before the buzzards arrive’. Daimon Cinema

The film develops through the relationship of these two women, Tuza and Luvina, their transformation, the great archetypes of the time and the breaking of paradigms. The actress Tsayamhall Esquivel sees a criticism and reflection on certain social conventions that the film portrays.

“Uncovering these channels are the ones that seem very powerful to me and that even to date there are still women who feel socially captive of these situations at home, work, social, these stereotypes. So I think that the questioning of the characters of Lubina and Tuza, with their differences and similarities, is very important, because they question a lot what they should be, what they are and what they were. So it does seem important to me to highlight it”, concludes Esquivel.

