From: George Anastasiadis

A 35-year-old anti-Semitic pamphlet incriminates the Free Voters chief. Can he still be trusted? A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Just in time for the start of postal voting, the long and sluggish Bavarian election campaign is now experiencing its bang. Or rather: an explosion from which it is not yet clear whether the Söder-Aiwanger coalition in the Free State will blow up with it. The allegations are serious. So serious that the Free Voters make it far too easy for themselves when they dismiss the publicity of the scandal as a precisely timed “smear campaign” and pretend to be victims.

The following state of affairs is largely undisputed: As a senior at his Lower Bavarian school, the current Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger distributed anti-Semitic leaflets (allegedly written by his brother), which contain such terrible sentences that the hairs on the back of the reader’s neck stand on end – until to the “free flight through the chimney in Auschwitz” offered as a “prize”.

Certainly, Aiwanger was still a student at the time. But a maturity that would have prevented him from strutting around the school with a little Hitler beard and spreading the most disgusting murder slogans would have been expected from someone who was almost of age. Contemporary witnesses who have now turned to the public justify this with their concern that the 52-year-old Aiwanger is moving back to his “anti-democratic roots”.

Even if one does not share this fear, it is at least understandable, as Aiwanger’s recent remarks about the supposedly only “formal” German democracy show. The question remains: Can this Aiwanger be trusted? Has he really gotten over his inhuman worldview from before?

The SZ revelations put Prime Minister Markus Söder in a difficult position. The CSU boss may often waver. But his commitment that the CSU must be the protective power for Jewish fellow citizens living in Bavaria has been rock solid for decades. The scandal surrounding his abysmal deputy raises questions, it tarnishes the reputation of the state government and of Bavaria and also weighs heavily on the father of the state before the state elections.

But if Söder sacrifices the coalition with the Free Voters, he may only have SPD and Greens as possible coalition partners because the FDP’s entry into the new state parliament seems uncertain. This would mean that the CSU would lose its reputation as the last bulwark against the greening of the republic.

So Söder only has the choice between several bad options – especially if it turns out that the Free Voters use the case to mobilize according to the motto “now more than ever” instead of taking their boss out of the fire for a while and him out of the withdraw cabinet. Söder would then have to withdraw his blank check for the continuation of the coalition.