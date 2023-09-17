Home page politics

CSU leader Markus Söder sees Germany on the way to a “destructive democracy”. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

AfD polls high and rising refugee numbers: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder sees Germany on the way to a “destructive democracy”.

Munich – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has called for “a turnaround in migration policy” in view of the increasing number of refugees and the high AfD polls in order to counteract the destabilization of democracy. “We need a German pact against uncontrolled immigration,” said the CSU politician Picture on Sunday (BamS).

Otherwise, Germany’s stability would be jeopardized, which, given the AfD’s rise, was “already on the way to a destructive democracy,” said Söder around three weeks before the Bavarian election.

Before the Bavaria election: Söder calls for “integration limits”

Söder spoke in the BamS for an “integration limit”. “We can no longer keep up with accommodation and the construction of schools, daycare centers and apartments,” he told the newspaper. The CSU leader referred to the previous model implemented by his party of limiting admissions to a maximum of 200,000 migrants per year.

This concept was based on “what the municipalities can achieve” and worked well under the grand federal coalition, said Söder. However, the traffic light government negligently gave up on it, so that Germany is now heading towards record numbers of migration. “And we’re not talking about our help for the people from Ukraine, Germany has shouldered that well,” said Söder. Rather, it is about “additional admissions deliberately initiated by the traffic light, for example from Afghanistan”.

Bavaria election: Söder wants chip cards instead of cash for asylum seekers in the Free State

Söder called for more deportations and repatriation agreements for foreign criminals. He also referred to his federal state’s plans to require asylum seekers to do community service work and to replace the previous cash payment of aid with benefits in kind using a chip card for rejected asylum seekers.

The democratic parties should not “leave the concerns of citizens to the AfD alone,” warned the CSU leader before the Bavarian state elections. They have “a right-wing extremist attitude,” want to leave the EU and NATO, and AfD politicians are “Putin’s most loyal vassals in Europe,” warned Söder, referring to Russian head of state Vladimir Putin.

At the moment, however, “many people are so despairing of the traffic lights that they are fundamentally questioning democracy.” Therefore, the pending problems must now be solved instead of copying the AfD. (AFP/frs)