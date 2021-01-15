Mauricio Pochettino was named a new one just two weeks ago PSG-Trainer installed, but the Argentine will not be able to support his team from the sidelines in the upcoming competitive games.
According to the official club information, Pochettino tested positive for the corona virus, which is why he is now in isolation. His two assistants Jesús Pérez and Miguel D’Agostino will lead the team in the league game against SCO Angers on Saturday.
Pochettino was last on the sidelines on Wednesday against Olympique Marseille in the final game of the Trophée des Champions, his team collected the first trophy of the season with a 2-1 win over arch-rivals.
PSG are in a surprisingly close championship battle after 19 match days. The Parisians have one point less than leaders Olympique Lyon and with 39 points they have the same number of points as LOSC Lille.
