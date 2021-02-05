D.he deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, Matthias Miersch, has called on Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) to submit concrete proposals for national implementation of the EU agricultural reform as soon as possible. “Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner must finally live up to her role,” said Miersch of the German Press Agency. It is not enough to “send questionnaires to the countries”. This Friday, Klöckner plans to hold a special digital conference with the federal states’ agriculture ministers to discuss how European agricultural reform can be implemented in Germany in the future.

The Federal Environment Ministry, headed by Svenja Schulze (SPD), “delivered and publicly put proposals for discussion,” said Miersch. It is high time that Klöckner also took on this task. “The omens for the Agriculture Ministers’ Conference are not good so far, too much is being done. Instead of involving the environment ministers and members of the Agriculture Future Commission in a timely manner within the framework of a task force, the minister remains stuck with departmental thinking, ”said Miersch.

Finally submit draft laws

The SPD politician called on Klöckner to present “the necessary bills in February”. This is the only way for Germany to submit a national strategic plan for agricultural policy to the EU Commission on January 1, 2022. In 2018, the EU Commission proposed a comprehensive agricultural reform for the years 2021 to 2027. The voting process in Brussels is still ongoing. At the same time, the EU member states have to develop national plans within certain deadlines.

A point of contention – both nationally and at European level – is the question of how and to what extent the billions in EU funding for farmers should be linked to environmental requirements in the future. Many farmers are dependent on payments from Brussels and fear losses. Environmentalists are calling for a much more environmentally and climate-friendly agricultural policy.

Farmers have to be able to live from their work

Green parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter accused the federal government of an irresponsible agricultural policy at the expense of the farmers. In the course of the EU agricultural reform, the Minister of Agriculture is “blindly” speeding up and wants everything to stay as it is. “That is ecologically irresponsible,” said Hofreiter of the German press. Anyone who wants farmers to be able to make a living from their work must support more radical changes in agriculture in the face of climate change.

It is already clear that agriculture in Europe is to become more sustainable through the EU agricultural reform – but there is disagreement about the way to get there. Organizations such as WWF demand that a large part of the funding is linked to the most ambitious environmental and climate protection goals possible. “The situation is dramatic, the need for action is acute,” said a statement by the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina from October.

The EU agricultural policy comprises hundreds of billions and replaces to a very large extent national expenditure by EU countries. It is currently being negotiated in a trialogue – the coordination between the most important EU institutions in the legislative process. According to the Federal Environment Agency, agriculture accounts for eleven percent of EU greenhouse gas emissions. “It’s about nothing less than a new social contract that will stop the destruction of our livelihoods,” said Hofreiter.