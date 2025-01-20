Before hosting the Grand Départ of the 2026 Tour de France on Saturday, July 4, the city of Barcelona will have a small-scale rehearsal with the start of the 2025 women’s Vuelta a España. Next Sunday, May 4, the race, a one of the most important on the cycling calendar, will start from the Catalan capital.

According to the City Council, this new announcement from Unipublic “consolidates Barcelona as the world capital of cycling”, since in 2023 the city will already be the start of the men’s Vuelta de España. For the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, “the celebration of the start of La Vuelta Femenina 2025 reinforces Barcelona as a promoter of women’s sport and consolidates the city’s commitment to promoting cycling among Barcelonans.

The details of the route are not known but, for example, the 2024 women’s Vuelta started in Valencia with a team time trial. It is also unknown whether Demi Vollering, last season’s winner of the red jersey and two stages, will seek to defend her victory. The Dutchwoman debuts a team this season after signing for FDJ-Suez.

“It was only fair to bring the venue for the grand start of the Vuelta,” explains the Sports Councillor. “We are not betting on the Tour de France, but rather to highlight the importance that cycling has in the city and province of Barcelona.”