It happened after Aníbal Fernández was sworn in as the new Security Minister. The announcer announced that she was going to be sworn in as Minister of Education to Jaime Perczyk. There the former rector of the University of Hurlingham approached the desk where the President was waiting for him and with one hand he pushed away the Bible, which was next to the National Constitution.The Magna Carta remained in place.

Gesture quickly went viral on social media.

Close to the new minister, they ruled out that it had been something intentional. The newspaper La Nación was told that the movement it was “the result of his anxiety” and that it was not “any encrypted message”.

They also noted that Perzcyk “He is convinced of secular education”, and that he has a very good relationship with the president of the Episcopal Conference, Oscar Ojea, and with the other actors of the Church. Perzcyk swore by the Fatherland.

On the other hand, the new Minister of Education prioritized planning this Monday to “recover what was lost in the pandemic” and “increasingly the presence and content”, as well as “go to look one by one for the boys who left and left. they dissociated themselves from the schools ”.

“What we have to do is think about what is coming forward, which is to regain normalcy, and that means face-to-face in schools”, Stressed the brand new official in statements after taking the oath before President Alberto Fernández.

The minister considered that what was lost during the time when schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will recover “in several years, because there is no possibility that in two months what the boys did not see will be recovered ”.

Perczyk estimated that “the pandemic and its aftermath will accompany us for a long time and the consequences for learning will also have to be repaired.”

Asked whether the possibility of making changes to the school calendar is being analyzed, in order to make up for lost time, the minister said that “not what is plannedThis is an issue that we are going to discuss in the Federal Council of Education ”.