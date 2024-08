Volker Perthes on Sudan :

“It is a man-made famine”

19.08.2024, 10:49 Reading time: 4 min.

Between the fronts: In the capital Khartoum, the state army (SAF) has also been fighting against the paramilitary group RSF since April 2023.Reuters

Volker Perthes was the UN’s Sudan representative when the civil war broke out. A conversation about the prospects for peace, the plight of the people – and the failure of the UN.