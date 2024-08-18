Home policy

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

Before the Saxony election, right-wing extremists are acting aggressively. Experts are reminded of the 1990s. But then there was no AfD that wanted to govern.

Dresden – Rainbow flags flew at the beginning of August at Bautzen’s Christopher Street Day. Around 1,000 people wanted to set an example for an open society in the small Saxon town. They were accompanied by riot police. Behind the CSD, a few hundred right-wing extremists shouted slogans such as “more hate, more hate”. A party in the evening was cancelled for security reasons. An image that Saxony will probably present more often after the state elections.

Neo-Nazis appear in Saxony “publicly and without hesitation” and attack “traitors”

On the sidelines of the CSD in Bautzen, something broke out that has been observed in Saxony for a long time: In the Free State has a self-confident and violent extreme right has developed, and there is often little to stop it. Liberal forces are often denied space. Where does this orchestrated misanthropy come from? How can it be countered? Fr.de by IPPEN.MEDIA spoke to experts from Saxony about it.

Right-wing extremists appear in many places “publicly and without hesitation,” said Johannes Kiess. The sociologist is deputy director of the Else Frenkel Brunswik Institute for Democracy Research in Saxony. Social psychologist Henriette Rodemerk, who conducts research at the same institute, stresses that the extreme right has become firmly anchored in village and small town communities. And Melanie Riedlinger, spokeswoman for the Saxony Cultural Office, explains that an increasingly self-confident extreme right in Saxony is attacking people whom it sees as “traitors.”

Dozens display neo-Nazi symbols at festival in Zwickau – situation tense ahead of Saxony election

In mid-July, dozens of people in Zwickau also publicly and without any visible hesitation displayed neo-Nazi symbols and shouted corresponding slogans. What sounds like a right-wing extremist march was actually a meeting of moped enthusiasts. A week later, also in Zwickau, a cultural festival was canceled due to a suspected planned attack.

Participants of a right-wing extremist demonstration against the CSD in Bautzen are accompanied by police officers. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

In many parts of Saxony, the situation is tense despite major regional differences – for example, regarding the key players on the extreme right – Melanie Riedlinger from the Saxony Cultural Office explained to FR.deThe facility is currently experiencing a particularly high level of threat to queer people, for example at CSD demonstrations and for those campaigning in the run-up to the state elections. There is also currently mobilization against refugee accommodation, said Riedlinger.

Sociologist before Saxony election 2024: Right-wing dominance was never really gone

Analytically, a distinction must be made between long-standing local dominance of right-wing extremists and new, “significantly more aggressive” right-wing extremist youth groups such as the “Elbland Revolt”, stressed democracy researcher Johannes Kiess in an interview with our editorial team. The right-wing dominance never really disappeared, but was merely less violent in some places. At the same time, the political culture has “shifted massively”. This is particularly evident in the fact that in some communities, 50 percent of voters voted for the AfD voted.

The “framework of possibilities” for political violence has expanded and “windows of opportunity” for outbreaks of violence are now opening more and more frequently, according to the expert. This situation is reminiscent of the conditions known as the “baseball bat years” in East Germany in the 1990s.

“Elbland Revolt” The neo-Nazi group “Elblandrevolte” became known nationwide through the attack on the SPD politician Matthias Ecke in Dresden. The main perpetrator, a 17-year-old man who confessed, is said to be a member of the group. The group is part of the “Young Nationalists” of the NPD’s youth organization, which now calls itself “Heimat”. The Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution observes the group as part of the state association as “certainly right-wing extremist”. Details of the “Elbland Revolt” are not found in the 2023 report of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. MirrorTV and ZDF, the authorities said they were monitoring the group. The Dresden anti-fascist research team estimated the group to be around 30 people. The Saxony Cultural Office monitored a core group of around ten people. The group has been appearing in public since the beginning of 2024. According to media reports, the group is considered by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to be clearly prepared to use violence. Research by MirrorTV showed that the young neo-Nazis are well connected with old neo-Nazi cadres from the comradeship scene. The research collective Research North was able to prove that the leader of the “Elbland Revolt” took part in an international, right-wing extremist networking meeting organized by the “Young Nationalists” in June. (kb)

Right-wing extremists before the Saxony election: Research on the Ore Mountains reveals causes

In the Erzgebirge, societal conflict lines have become so concentrated that authoritarian dynamics can be easily observed and explained, said Leipzig social psychologist Henriette Rodemerk in an interview with FR.de. She worked on an EFBI research project on gender democracy in the Ore Mountains.

In the study, the researchers found a “deeply rooted” regional identity that is of central importance to many people from the Ore Mountains, explained Rodemerk. This identity relates primarily to “tradition, religion, family, home and work”. This is often accompanied by very clear limits to the “freedom of life plans”.

Threat situation before Saxony election: Alleged nest-foulers are vilified

But “the more rigid the identity construction,” the stronger the need to distinguish between “us” and “the others,” which excludes, among others, queer, left-wing and migrant people in the Erzgebirge, said Rodemerk.

In addition, this creates starting points for “right-wing identity politics” and partially normalizes it. She observes how democratic criticism of these processes is perceived as “smearing the nest.” The massive right-wing agitation against gender equality leads to a particularly threatening situation, as the cultural office described it.

Before the Saxony election, there are “experimental laboratories” for the extreme right

In some places in Saxony, the dominance of right-wing extremism is so strong that it is no longer scandalized, but rather accepted, observed Kiess. Rodemerk described a concrete example of this in the Erzgebirge: Since reunification, it has developed into an “experimental laboratory for the extreme right.” That is why the scene there is so diverse, ranging from neo-Nazi fraternities and youth groups to the “Free Saxons” and Reich Citizens to the AfD.

“Free Saxons” The “Free Saxons” are a small right-wing extremist party that was founded in 2021 from the conspiracy-ideological movement during the Corona pandemic. Among its key players, however, are long-standing neo-Nazi cadres. Dual memberships are expressly desired. Many members are also active in the NPD, which now calls itself “Heimat”. It is a movement party that tries to bind as many people to itself as possible. (kb)

Erzgebirge before the Saxony election: Right-wing extremists partly firmly anchored in the community

After years of violence, there is currently a decline in extreme right-wing violence, said Rodemerk. However, this could also be due to the broad acceptance of right-wing dominance, which is why right-wing extremists are probably less violent for strategic reasons than in the 1990s, for example. Well-known right-wing extremists are sometimes firmly anchored in clubs in their village or small town communities.

These are the “normalization gains” of the extreme right, which resulted from establishing themselves in the local population. According to Rodemerk, conservative democrats in particular are sometimes struggling to draw clear boundaries. But this is necessary to counter anti-democratic tendencies.

A rally of the “Free Saxons” in Dresden. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Right-wing extremists in Saxony and the “framework party” AfD before the Saxony election

Before the state elections in Saxony, however, the situation is different. AfD is at around 30 percent in polls for the Saxony electionFor the extreme right, which sees itself as a broad movement, the AfD should be viewed as a “framework party,” said Kiess. It offers the extreme right interpretations, for example on issues of migration, and popularizes these using the means of a parliamentary party. In this way, the discourse is shifting further in favor of the extreme right.

At the same time, the AfD functions as an “organizational framework” to which various right-wing extremist organizations, such as the Free Saxons, can attach themselves. In particular, the youth organization “Junge Alternative” functions as a “hinge” to the right-wing extremist scene.

Sociologist calls on CDU and SPD to return to “civil discourse”

Kiess called on the democratic forces in Saxony and nationwide to return to “civil discourse” as a strategy against the extreme right. This means that the parties, especially the SPD and CDU, must refuse to accept the “shift to the right in the discourse.”

In particular, the asylum debate, which is being led by slogans such as “We finally have to deport people on a large scale” by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) or “They’re getting their teeth fixed” by CDU leader Friedrich Merz, is leading to the normalization of right-wing extremist positions. This makes the AfD’s demand for mass deportations and the breach of asylum and human rights achievable, said Kiess.

Before the Saxony election: Solidarity with liberal civil society in rural Saxony called for

In addition, youth social work that brings pluralistic democracy to life is just as important as the exclusion of right-wing extremists from supposedly non-political club life, appealed the social psychologist. Rodemerk envisions an everyday culture in which people can choose their path in life free from rigid social constraints. At the same time, the processing of right-wing extremist crimes, which are sometimes dealt with “leniently”, must be improved, warned Rodemerk.

In order to oppose the takeover of right-wing extremism in rural Saxony, one must “fill the democratic space with life,” said Riedlinger. This also means getting out of the big cities and supporting the threatened liberal civil society in small and medium-sized towns, for example by attending cultural events. “That gives people the strength to carry on,” emphasized Riedlinger.

Depending on who governs Saxony at that time, it might be more difficult for many civil society organizations to continue after the state elections. Many organizations are dependent on short-term state funding, including from the state treasury. (kb)