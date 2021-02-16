Within hours of returning to face-to-face classes in four jurisdictions, among them 47% of the students of the City of Buenos Aires, the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, spoke of a “pedagogical reorganization process“and announced that students at the end of the year must prove knowledge to advance.

“We are going to go through much more heterogeneous classrooms because inequalities are consolidated at home. We have agreed on a pedagogical reorganization process, “Trotta said.

In statements to the channel TN, the official also announced that “by the end of 2021 the students will have to accredit knowledge to advance to the next pedagogical unit“.

Trotta insisted on the need for presence to be “careful” and warned that “if there is a contagion, what is isolated is the bubble (the students of that course) and all the contacts they have had if the one who is infected is the teacher “.

And he added: “What we have all agreed unanimously on Friday is that every decision that is adopted in terms of intensifying presence, as in an extreme case of a complex epidemiological situation, must be adopted in the smallest geographical unit. Argentina cannot be taken as a whole“.

