Within hours of returning to face-to-face classes in four jurisdictions, among them 47% of the students of the City of Buenos Aires, the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, spoke of a “pedagogical reorganization process“and announced that students at the end of the year must prove knowledge to advance.

“We are going to go through much more heterogeneous classrooms because inequalities are consolidated at home. We have agreed on a pedagogical reorganization process, “said Trotta, referring to the content that students lost due to the fact that schools were closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In statements to the channel TN, the official also announced that “by the end of 2021 the students will have to accredit knowledge to advance to the next pedagogical unit“.

Trotta insisted on the need for presence to be “careful” and warned that “if there is a contagion, what is isolated is the bubble (the students of that course) and all the contacts they have had if the one who is infected is the teacher “.

And he added: “What we have all agreed unanimously on Friday is that every decision that is adopted in terms of intensifying presence, as in an extreme case of a complex epidemiological situation, must be adopted in the smallest geographical unit. Argentina cannot be taken as a whole“.

In the City, nearly half of the students will return to classrooms. It will be in all public and private schools in the district. The rest of the 785,152 students will return in a staggered manner.

Beginning level students will start (45 days to 5 years, including those who go to the special education modality); 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade of primary and special; 1st and 2nd year of secondary school; and 1st and 2nd year of technical schools. In total, according to figures from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, there will be 370,493 students.

In a second stage, as of February 22, it will be the turn of the rest of the students of the Buenos Aires primary (4th to 7th grade) and the second cycle of special education. While on March 1, the remaining years of secondary school and the students who are still under the virtual system of the special modality will return.

The national teaching parity

Trotta also referred to the start of the national teaching parity, whose first meeting will be held on Thursday, and announced that he hopes to reach an agreement with the unions.

“We are going to discuss, debate and listen to the positions of the five national unions. We believe that we are going to reach an agreement,” said Trotta.

And he added: “We are the Government that re-institutionalized the national teaching parity. We signed four parity papers with the teachers.”

When asked about the possibility that an agreement could not be reached and that the start of classes could be suspended, Trotta was final: “There will be no cut in the discussion because we are going to reach an agreement.”

He also explained that the national parity has the sense of “channeling the dialogues” with the teachers of the different jurisdictions and, in this framework, he assumed that “some provinces have already reached salary agreements” while others have not yet achieved it.

