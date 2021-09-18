Less than 24 hours after announcing important changes in the cabinet, Alberto Fernández travels this Saturday to La Rioja to meet with Peronist governors at a lunch organized by Ricardo Quintela, governor of Rioja, who, before serving as host, praised the presidential formula after of the storm: “Cristina and Alberto are at the height of the most important statesmen in the world“, said.

Quintela, who was in the Casa Rosada amid the tension on Friday, praised the new cabinet and stressed that the meeting of governors with the President is to support the changes.

“I believe that everyone has played an important role, I have no objections to any of them. And the colleagues who assume the new responsibility of integrating the new cabinet are also companions of vast experience“Quintela said in dialogue with the program” Saturday early “, on radio Miter.

Ricardo Quintela stopped by the Casa Rosada on Friday.

Regarding the meeting, which will be attended among other governors by Juan Manzur, from Tucumán, who will take over as Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday, Quintela said: “It is an endorsement to the Front of All, was armed in a span of two hours. We have planned some northern governors to share a lunch and we invite the President, it will be an informal talk. Many of them come in person and others will be via Zoom “.

In turn, the Riojan governor announced that they will talk about the electoral result of the PASO: “We still do not participate in the evaluation of the national analysis, the contributions that we will make will be made indoors, so that we can come out strengthened.” And he added: “We have a lot of positive expectation that they can reverse the results to rebuild an Argentina that we received with many problems “.

“Corrections must be made and it is necessary to give impetus to this new stage. Many people than us we consider that they belong to the space of the Frente de Todos did not participate. Obviously we did not know how to channel their expectations, because the expectations that existed andn Argentina they were positive and not negative, “analyzed Quintela.

In the midst of the power struggle between Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández, Quintela called Cristina Kirchner “President” and left a particular reflection: “The President is the most important political cadre of the last decade, not only in Argentina, in America and lives up to the most important statesmen in the world, like Alberto “.

The meeting in La Rioja

President will fly around 11 in the morning from this Saturday to La Rioja accompanied by the Ministers of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; and of Social Development, Juan Zabaleta; and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Serio Massa.

From La Rioja they confirmed to Clarín that Raúl Jalil, Governor of Catamarca, had already arrived in the province; Adolfo Rodríguez Saá, president of San Luis; and Sergio Ziliotto, from La Pampa.

The meeting will be held in one of the residences of the government of La Rioja, located about twenty minutes from the provincial capital, and they will attend at least eight governors.

v1.7 0421 New appointments to the Executive Branch

Infographic: Clarion

The swearing-in of the new members of the Cabinet will be held next Monday at 4:00 p.m. at Government House.