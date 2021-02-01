Since the announcement of the “Hope Probe” project, until today, the UAE has achieved a large number of achievements that have left a positive impact on many vital sectors in the country, to once again infuse its ability to win the challenge of overcoming the modernity of experience and establishing its position at the forefront of the most advanced and modern countries in the world.

With the start of the countdown to the arrival of the probe to Mars, the Emirates News Agency “WAM” monitors the most prominent strategic gains made by the UAE since its announcement of the first Arab and Islamic project to discover the red planet.

Advanced industry

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, represents a cornerstone for the establishment of the space technologies industry in the UAE in the future, with all the advanced technical applications that will result from this, which contribute to the development of the national economy. Perhaps the probe team will implement 200 new scientific technological designs and manufacture 66 pieces. One of its components in the UAE is clear evidence of the state’s entry into this sector with great force, and confirms the implementation of a clear and comprehensive national vision in promoting the creation of an Emirati space industry to serve the many current and future projects.

Soft Power

The “Hope Probe” project has strengthened the soft power of the UAE, which is now bound by dozens of agreements with major agencies, bodies and international organizations in the space sector, embodying the role of joint international partnership and cooperation between various countries to make space missions and national programs successful.

The success of the launch of the probe came in mid-July to confirm the exclusivity of the UAE in the space industries sector, as it became the sixth country to send a probe to the Red Planet, a matter that caught the attention of the whole world and formed the talk of the international media for long periods.

National competencies

From the outset of thinking about the “Hope Probe” project, the United Arab Emirates took a forward-looking decision that planning, management and implementation will be carried out by an Emirati team. To confirm this, none of the main technologies on which the project is based were imported from abroad. Rather, its components were designed, manufactured and assembled locally. The hand of local expertise and capabilities, as for the technical knowledge required for this, began to be developed locally through training the project team of Emirati youth through strategic partnerships with academic scientific bodies, instead of supplying technologies from international agencies and companies specializing in the field of space.

The “Hope Probe” team succeeded in reducing the project’s budget, which is the lowest compared to similar projects, which did not exceed 200 million dollars, and represents only a third of the cost of other projects. This reflects the huge efforts of the state in starting to localize space industries and enter them strongly in the coming years.

Competitiveness

“The Hope Probe” contributes to enhancing the competitive capabilities of the UAE in various sectors, especially in the fields of innovation, technology and advanced sciences. It also enhances its ability to attract foreign investments, taking advantage of its international reputation and its new position among the countries in the world that invested most in space science and related fields.

The success of the launch of the probe confirmed the progress achieved by the UAE in the field of space exploration, which began with the interest in the manufacture of satellites, leading to the establishment of a national agenda for the space sector, which included sending the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station and sending the first Arab probe to explore Mars.

– A message of inspiration

The achievements of the “Hope Probe” project go beyond the technological and scientific aspects, to be a message of inspiration and hope for all Emirati and Arab youth in these challenging times. The scene of the launch of the missile carrying the probe restored confidence in the ability of young people to create their glories, and millions of Arabs received those scenes with great hope in the future.

Since the launch of the project, more than 100,000 students and teachers have participated in educational and educational programs that fall under its umbrella, most notably the “generation of hope” initiatives, which contributed to a remarkable increase in students’ interest in studying majors related to the space sector in science, technology, mathematics and engineering.

Knowledge value

The “Hope Probe” represents a scientific value for the UAE and the world as a whole, as it will contribute to bridging an important knowledge gap that brings the world closer to a deeper understanding of the red planet, and understanding how climate changes in the Martian atmosphere throughout the day and night cycles and seasons, in addition to capturing the first complete picture of Mars.

The “Hope Probe” is distinguished by taking a wide and distant path, which makes it the first probe of its kind to provide a comprehensive picture of the Martian climate, including clouds, gases and dust storms throughout the day instead of being satisfied with specific temporal or spatial areas, and the data provided by the mission will be available to everyone in order to Conduct studies on them.





