NATO is demanding peace negotiations in the Ukraine war from Russia on World War II commemoration day. Zelenskyj emphasizes the contrast to Moscow. News ticker.

Escalated Ukraine conflict : NATO chief Stoltenberg calls on Putin to end the war.

: NATO chief Stoltenberg calls on Putin to end the war. Ukraine President Zelenskyj throws Russia for World War Anniversary historical oblivion in front.

throws in front. This News ticker on Russia-Ukraine negotiations and international efforts is continuously updated.

Kyiv/Moscow – On May 9th, many eyes are directed towards Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to speak at a military parade. He gets to hear a few demands beforehand – from NATO, for example. On the “Day of Victory” over Hitler’s Germany, the alliance asked Putin to stop hostilities in Ukraine immediately.

“I call on President Putin once again on May 9 to end the war immediately, withdraw his troops from Ukraine and start peace negotiations,” Stoltenberg told the newspaper World. “We stand firmly by Ukraine’s side and will continue to help the country assert its right to self-defense.” Stoltenberg expects “that on May 9 of this year Putin will again spread lies about NATO and the West as a whole.”

Ukraine-Russia negotiations: NATO chief rejects accusations from Moscow

In addition, the NATO Secretary General rejected accusations from Moscow that the western defense alliance was behaving “aggressively”. “For more than seven decades we have been able to prevent war for our allies. NATO is a defensive alliance and the current crisis shows that it is vital for Europe and North America to stand together in NATO to secure peace and uphold the values ​​of freedom and democracy.” Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance would as was the European Union, “built on the rubble of World War II to prevent war”.

Ukraine-Russia negotiations: Zelenskyj works out the contrast “to Moscow’s loneliness in evil and hatred”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees great symbolic power in the trips of international celebrities to his country on the anniversary of the end of the World War in Europe. “Today in Ukraine has shown that we are already a full part of the free world and a united Europe,” he emphasized in his daily video address on Sunday evening. “This is an obvious contrast to Moscow’s loneliness in evil and hatred, which everyone will see tomorrow,” he said, referring to the “Victory Day” celebrations. On Sunday, US first lady Jill Biden, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U2 musicians Bono and The Edge, among others, visited Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, attends a press conference. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

“Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II,” said the Ukrainian president. In a particular insult to Moscow, he again drew a parallel between the Russian invaders and Nazi Germany: “I am grateful to all our defenders who are defending Ukraine and saving it from the modern descendants of this ancient evil.” accused of having “organized a bloody rerun of Nazism” in Ukraine. (dpa/AFP/cibo)