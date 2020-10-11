MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) – In view of the threat of protests against the glorification of the colonial heritage, a statue of Christopher Columbus has been dismantled in Mexico City. The figure of the navigator had been removed from the boulevard Paseo de la Reforma in the center of the Mexican capital and is now being restored, the city administration announced at the weekend.

Left groups had previously threatened to knock the statue off its pedestal on Monday. Many countries in America commemorate Columbus’ arrival in the New World in 1492 on this day. Recently there had been repeated protests in the USA against the statues of slave owners and generals of the southern states. In Europe, too, there is an increasing critical discussion of how to deal with the colonial legacy.

The Mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, pleaded for a debate about whether the statue should be put up again after the restoration. 2021 marks the 500th anniversary of the conquest of today’s Mexico by the Spanish conquistadors./dde/DP/he