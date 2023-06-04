To the delight of all its fans, the avant premiere of “Transformers 7” took place in the cities of Cusco and Tarapoto. The film was screened for a special group of people who were invited to witness the exclusive preview of the film. Citizens went to shopping centers to live the ‘fever’ from “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”.

Avant premiere in Cusco

Inside a shopping center in the city, the ideal environment was lived for all fans of the saga. The cars that were used during the filming of “Transformers 7” were shown there. The people who saw the film were proud that Cusco appear in the movie. Scenes were recorded in the Imperial City and they were even able to shoot in Machu Picchu.

Attendees said they were excited to be part of this exclusive preview. “Totally beautiful (…) I thought it was something simple, like Peru in the background, but, in reality, the story is going to catch them. In Cusco there are incredible locations”, indicated a fan.

Avant premiere in Tarapoto

In tarapoto an environment similar to that of Cusco was experienced. The cameras of Vía Televisión showed the influx of public that attended the avant premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” in the city. A typical dance group from the city was presented and the attendees were excited that the city has been placed in the eyes of the world.

“A party is being lived (…) It is an honor and a pleasure. Truly, it fills us with pride that such symbolic locations are at an international level. In Hollywood there is already talk of tarapoto“, indicated the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Production of San Martín for Vía Televisión.

