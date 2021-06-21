President Jair Bolsonaro heard on this Monday (June 21, 2021) cries of “genocidal” and “out Bolsonaro” when arriving to visit an UPA (Emergency Service Unit) in Guaratinguetá (SP). The visit was not included in the president’s official agenda.

At the UPA, the president granted an interview to the press and offended a journalist from the Avant-garde TV, affiliate of TV Globo. Annoyed, Bolsonaro sent reporter Laurene Santos “shut up” after being asked about using a mask.

“I arrive as I want, wherever I want, that’s right, I take care of my life”, said. As a result, he again defended early treatment – ​​an unproven strategy against covid-19 and rejected by specialists.

The Chief Executive also stated that the Globe does a “scoundrel journalism that doesn’t help at all“.

On Saturday (June 19), the station released a editorial about 500 thousand deaths by covid-19 in Brazil. Without mentioning the names of government officials, the text mentions that “serious mistakes” were committed throughout the pandemic.

Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) who accompanied the visit to the UPA published a video explaining the “bullshit between journalists and the president“. The congresswoman complained that the press did not highlight government investments in the health area of ​​Guaratinguetá.

continue reading