Gauhar Khan has tied the knot with fiance Zaid Darbar on Friday. Many pictures and videos of this wedding ceremony are going viral on social media. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced in which Gauhar Khan is seen doing makeup of Zaid.

It can be seen in the video that Gauhar Khan is putting a foundation on Zaid’s face. His style is being well liked. After Zaid’s make-up, Gauhar herself seems to be getting ready. This video is before Nikah, which is going viral on social media.

Gauhar Khan also shared pictures of Nikah on social media. With this, he wrote a beautiful caption. Gauhar White and Goldal appeared in Sharara in the photos. With this, he wore heavy jewelery. At the same time, Zaid looked quite handsome in cream color Sherwani. Gauhar Khan, sharing these pictures on his Instagram, wrote in the caption, “Qubool Hai.”

Kangana Ranaut’s sister-in-law is the ‘Instagram queen’ of the house, the actress explained the reason

Earlier on Thursday night, both stars celebrated their mehndi ceremonies. During this, Zaid Darbar’s father and veteran musician Ismail Darbar was seen singing in the song Lut Gaye Hum Teri Mohabbat of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets this special gift on Christmas, seen in video

Gauhar had said this regarding the age gap

In some media reports, there was a 12-year difference between the two. On this, Gauhar Khan said that such reports are false. He is not 12 years younger than me. It is okay that I am a little older than that, but this difference is not so big. Apart from this, Gauhar Khan said that even though I am older than Zaid, he is far more mature than me.