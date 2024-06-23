The far-right party Rassemblement National is gaining popularity among women. A phenomenon that is changing the political landscape of France.

Paris – Women tend to vote more left-wing than men – a phenomenon so widespread that it has even been called the ‘racial right gender gap’. In the upcoming elections in France, however, women could play the decisive role in helping a potential radical right government to victory. According to a poll conducted on the day of the European elections, more women than men voted for the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party.

The RN scored in a survey conducted by Opinionway for the news site The Echoes 31.37 percent of the vote – close to the 31.4 percent that the party actually received in the European elections. Women voted slightly more often for Marine Le Pen’s party, with a total of 33 percent for the RN, while the figure for men was only 30 percent. Le Pen’s party is also clearly ahead in the polls for the new elections.

RN leader Bardella transforms party – and scores points with migration policy

In the 2019 national elections, the figure for women was 21 percent and for men 25 percent. So where does this change come from? Erwan Lestrohan, research director at the French polling institute Odoxa, sees the expanded understanding of “protection” as crucial for the party’s development.

Jordan Bardella, the RN’s party leader, has turned the party into a “catch-all party … with the support that goes with it,” Lestrohan told PoliticoThe issue of migration plays an important role here: “In fact, these two issues are intertwined.”

Foundation stone for the strategy of the Rassemblement National: Marine Le Pen broke with her father’s politics

Another factor for the change is certainly the fresh wind that Marine Le Pen brought into the party after her father Jean-Marie Le Pen had repeatedly attracted negative attention through derogatory comments towards women. According to The World In 2002, Jean-Marie Le Pen received only 11 percent of the female vote, while men voted for him with 26 percent.

Marine Le Pen was instrumental in initiating the “dediabolisation” process, which aimed to replace negative stigmas with a positive image. analysis The Jean Jaurès Foundation’s study showed that Le Pen’s strategy enabled her to retain a large proportion of her original electorate and also win over a larger proportion of swing voters.

According to an interview by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) with election sociologist Nonna Mayer, the normalisation of Marine Le Pen as a right-wing candidate also plays a role. “She presented herself as a modern, professionally and politically emancipated French woman with whom women can identify,” said Mayer.

Bardella explicitly relies on women in new elections in France

The RN has also repeatedly claimed feminist issues in its new strategy, such as Bardella, who declared in a campaign announcement on the online platform X on June 17 that he would be a “prime minister who guarantees the rights and freedoms of all women and girls in France”. He also turned against the “extreme left” that is trying to “gain a monopoly on the defense of women’s rights”.

Added to this is the potential of women’s rights, which the right-wing party uses against liberal migration policies. “Our European values ​​will always be superior to those that enslave women and lock them behind headscarves,” he said in a speech to the European Parliament in 2023.

The RN’s strategy, which Bardella is now continuing, is having an effect. “France was for a long time a perfect example of the ‘radical right gender gap’,” says political scientist Anja Durovic, according to TV5 Moons the Reuters. “But those days are over, gender no longer has any influence on the choice of RN.” (lismah)

