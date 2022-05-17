Finnish President Sauli Niinisto decided to officially notify NATO of his country’s interest in participating in the talks to join the alliance, and to appoint a delegation to participate in those talks, in conjunction with Sweden taking a similar decision with the aim of submitting a joint application to the two countries.

According to observers and analysts in military affairs, Finland has sought during the past period to secure its military needs and significantly enhance its capabilities, akin to a comprehensive plan for military modernization, at a time when it seeks to obtain sufficient “security guarantees” during the transitional period to join NATO.

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine prompted a historic change in Finland’s position on joining NATO, after remaining neutral during the Cold War, in exchange for assurances from Moscow that Soviet forces would not invade its territory.

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the Finnish economist, Ika Korhonen, said that, “Looking at our defense budget, we have already allocated about 2 percent of GDP to support the army, which matches NATO guidelines.”

And last April, the Finnish government agreed to increase military spending by more than two billion euros, or about 2.2 billion dollars, after the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Develop military capabilities

For his part, Mohamed Mansour, a researcher specializing in military affairs at the Egyptian Center for Thought and Strategic Studies, believes that in general, the Finnish army possesses well-armed and trained ground and air units, consisting of 280,000 active soldiers, in addition to a reserve force of 900,000 soldiers.

Mansour added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Helsinki recently started a comprehensive plan for military modernization, which included the purchase of 64 multi-role fighters of the “F-35” type, with a value of more than eight billion dollars, which is an air force not insignificant, which will contribute to Once fully delivered, they will be on NATO air patrols over the Baltic Sea.

The new aircraft will replace the F-18 Hornet, and this deal raises Finland’s defense allocation to more than 2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

In addition to this step, the Finnish Defense Minister recently announced an increase in his country’s defense budget by up to 40 percent by 2026, to exceed seven billion euros annually, compared to the defense budget for the current year, which is estimated at five billion euros, according to a military affairs expert.

He explained that these allocations will be devoted to the purchase of new anti-tank systems and various missile systems, as well as air defense systems, and Finland has already started communicating with some countries to modernize its air defenses, not to mention entering into defense cooperation talks with other countries such as the United Kingdom.

Finland plans to spend 1.74 billion euros on buying equipment such as weapons and 163 million euros on a surveillance plane to guard the border, according to previous statements by Finnish Finance Minister Annika Saariko.

The Finnish government has also decided to provide any funding needed for defence, border security or cybersecurity, even if it is not budgeted.

military alert

Mansour notes that the Finnish military alert was evident during the recent military exercises, in which more than 3,000 Finnish soldiers participated, along with hundreds of American, British, Estonian and Latvian soldiers.

He explained that Finland aims from these exercises to test its compatibility with the military and administrative armament systems operating in NATO.

Late last month, it also carried out naval exercises in which Latvia, Estonia and the Netherlands participated, in which the Finnish navy was prepared to participate in the NATO response forces.

However, Helsinki is in talks with key countries, such as the US, UK, Germany and France, to obtain guarantees of protection during the NATO candidacy period.

Finland shares a border with Russia of more than 1,330 km, the longest for a country in the European Union with Moscow, and with a shadow, but it remained neutral during the Cold War.

But it remains one of the few EU countries that has not ended conscription or significantly reduced military spending, despite the end of the Cold War.

Finland, with a population of 5.5 million, joined the European Union and maintains a close partnership with NATO, particularly in the area of ​​intelligence and resource sharing.