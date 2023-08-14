Miguel Delaney, chief sports journalist for The Independent, confirmed that Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City had turned down the opportunity to sign Neymar this summer.

He pointed out that the reason is the high amount of the deal, and Neymar’s salary.

The only European club that was interested in signing Neymar was his former team Barcelona, ​​but they only wanted Neymar on loan with an option to buy, and that still required the exit of 4 players from Barcelona, ​​at least, to achieve that.

Neymar’s agreement to move to Saudi Arabia came, in the words of some sources related to the player, “after he did everything to move to a big European club.”

Delaney pointed out that the major European clubs do not see Neymar as a “decisive player in the biggest forums” like before, so financially, he does not deserve the money that will be spent in the deal and in salaries, in order to bring him.