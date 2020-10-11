The current member of the supervisory board, Jörg Jakobs, was sports director at FC from July 2014 to January 2018 and at that time was particularly concerned with the youngsters. He first noticed Reyna in autumn 2017. Jakobs seemed immediately enthusiastic about its qualities: “You couldn’t have known that it would go so quickly. But you could see that he would have what it takes to be a Bundesliga professional,” he remembers.

Reyna is said to have been to Cologne later. The move would have gone off without a hitch, as his father Claudio’s Portuguese roots would have allowed him to apply for a Portuguese passport, which would have allowed him to sign with FC as a minor.