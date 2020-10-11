At the age of just 17, Giovanni Reyna has already played 23 competitive games for Borussia Dortmund completed. The American is considered a huge talent for the future, according to a report by express but almost at 1. FC Cologne landed.
Borussia Dortmund scouts and tries to attract young players early on. Jadon Sancho was still in the Manchester City youth team at the time of his signing, Christian Pulisic came from a football school in Pennsylvania and Giovanni Reyna played in the academy of New York City FC. However, 1. FC Köln almost beat them at Reyna, like the one express reported. The personnel changes in the relegation season 2017/18 should have thrown the Rhinelanders through the bill.
The current member of the supervisory board, Jörg Jakobs, was sports director at FC from July 2014 to January 2018 and at that time was particularly concerned with the youngsters. He first noticed Reyna in autumn 2017. Jakobs seemed immediately enthusiastic about its qualities: “You couldn’t have known that it would go so quickly. But you could see that he would have what it takes to be a Bundesliga professional,” he remembers.
As a result, Jakobs suggested to then President Werner Spinner to sign Reyna for the U19 team. Spinner then flew to New York, met with the family and offered Reyna’s mother, former US national player Danielle Egan, a job in the women’s team at the Domstadt team.
Reyna is said to have been to Cologne later. The move would have gone off without a hitch, as his father Claudio’s Portuguese roots would have allowed him to apply for a Portuguese passport, which would have allowed him to sign with FC as a minor.
However, on October 23, 2017, the association separated from the then managing director Jörg Schmadtke. A month and a half later, Armin Veh was installed as his successor, and the 59-year-old mainly relied on Frank Aehlig, whom he hired from RB Leipzig on January 1, 2018. Jakobs’ influence was then waned, and despite Spinner’s request to Veh to pursue Reyna further, the transfer did not go through the stage; because other clubs had long been after the talent, which should finally move to Dortmund in summer 2019.
Leave a Reply