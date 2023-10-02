Before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, two judges from the Dubai International Financial Center Courts took the legal oath.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the two new judges, wishing them success in their lofty duties, calling on them to work to strengthen the center’s judicial system, maintain the distinguished position that the Dubai International Financial Center has achieved among the most important financial centers in the world, and enhance confidence. Global institutions in its legal environment, and confirming the effectiveness of the Centre’s courts’ contribution in adjudicating cases and disputes presented to them within a framework governed by complete transparency and complete impartiality, and in a way that serves the rapid judicial decision to settle commercial and civil disputes, in accordance with the highest international legal standards.

Judge Andrew Gerard Morin and Judge Rene Le Maire were sworn in as judges of the Court of Appeal in the Dubai International Financial Center Courts. They expressed their happiness at joining the Dubai International Financial Center Courts, noting its prestigious position globally, and their keenness to carry out their legal mission in the best possible way, which serves to confirm the value of the Center’s courts as a major judicial reference at the regional and global levels.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines Group, His Excellency Issa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, Judge Zaki Azmi, Chief Justice of the Dubai International Financial Center Courts, and His Excellency Judge Omar Al Muhairi, Director Dubai International Financial Center Courts