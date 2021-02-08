In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai The President of the Dubai International Financial Center, four judges took the legal oath remotely, via visual communication technology, marking their joining the DIFC courts, among them the first Emirati woman to be appointed to the center’s courts. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of providing the judiciary in the country with Emirati legal competencies, and empowering them, especially the youth, to excel in this field, which constitutes one of the most important pillars of society’s renaissance and the guarantee that guarantees progress and prosperity within a solid fence of clear and developed laws and legislation Which preserves the society’s security and stability, protects its rights and defines their responsibilities towards their community, wishing His Highness success to the four judges in establishing the balance of justice, and consolidating the reputation of the DIFC Courts as a reliable and valued destination with regard to adjudicating disputes. His Highness praised the role of Emirati women and their contribution to building the future of the nation, as they have proven their worthiness to reach the most prestigious positions in various fields, including the judicial field in light of the great confidence in their ability to carry out their duties in it to the fullest, and the keenness to achieve a true balance between women And the man is the only determinant in him the ability to give and outstanding performance. The two Emirati judges Nasser Hashem Nasser Abdullah Al Nasser and Maha Khaled Mohammed Kadfour Al Muhairi, both judges at the Court of First Instance in the courts of the Dubai International Financial Center, took the legal oath before His Highness, through visual communication technology. Judge Lord Angus James Scott also took the legal oath before His Highness. Glyne and Judge Sir Peter Henry Gross, both judges of the Court of Appeal of the Center’s Courts, which operate in accordance with Anglo-Saxon law.

Judge Maha Khalid Muhammad Kadfoor Al Muhairi is the first Emirati judge in Anglo-Saxon law to be appointed in the United Arab Emirates, in affirmation of the extent of keenness to open the way for national cadres in general, and Emirati women in particular, to prove her worth by occupying all positions that qualify her with her capabilities and achievements To advance to it, fulfill its obligations and advance to the level expected of it in its development, including the judiciary, in the belief of the wise leadership in the ability of Emirati women to perform their duties optimally in the courts of justice, and to present an advanced model for the ability of women to contribute worthily to the side of men in establishing the foundations of justice Completed, safeguarding and protecting rights.

It is noteworthy that the two judges Nasser Hashem Nasser Abdullah Al Nasser and Maha Khalid Mohammed Kadfour Al Muhairi are graduates of the Emirati Talent Nationalization Program in the DIFC Courts, which was launched more than ten years ago, with the aim of supporting the Emiratisation policy pursued by the Center’s courts and seeking through it to expand The size of national participation within its various branches and specialties, including the judicial field, while providing the best candidates to join the judiciary in the center in order to ensure the preservation of its global reputation and position and the confidence and respect it has gained over the years of the global financial community.