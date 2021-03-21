At Easter, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) sees black for gastronomy. And he also has a warning message to all the other hopeful people who open up.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD *) speaks in front of the MPK on the Corona * situation.

In view of the lockdown * loosening in the room, the chancellor candidate warns.

For Germany *, an Easter holiday wave with the current corona numbers would be a mistake, he believes.

Berlin – “It is important that we turn on the turbo when more and more vaccines are coming:” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) spoke to the Bild am Sonntag (BamS) admitted that the vaccine order “did not go well”.

When asked whether the 5-step easing plan of March 5 was a “mistake”, Scholz said in an interview with the newspaper – probably again as a swipe at Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU *): “It has to stop that high-ranking Politicians lose their nerve under pressure and frantically make announcements that have nothing to do with the resolutions that have just been agreed. “

Corona in Germany: Scholz warns of “Easter holidays on a grand scale”

What that means in concrete terms: Before the renewed Corona summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) on Monday (March 22), Scholz is against the relaxation of Corona travel restrictions – and warns of a large wave of Easter travel. “We simply cannot afford that in the current infection situation,” said Scholz. But if a lot of people go on Easter vacation on a grand scale, that endangers the summer vacation of all of us. “

The Vice Chancellor called on citizens to refrain from flights to Turkey or Mallorca. “With a vacation like this, you take a risk, not just for yourself, but also for everyone else.” Scholz also spoke out in favor of compulsory testing for all foreign holidaymakers when entering Germany. Everyone should make sure on their return that they do not infect anyone. “For me, this includes at least one negative corona test before entering Germany. We should arrange that with each other. “

Open gastro despite Corona: Scholz (SPD) considers this to be “very unlikely”

Scholz also rejects the general opening of outdoor catering at Easter: “This may be possible in areas with a very low incidence, but unfortunately I think it is unlikely nationwide.” However, family visits at Easter should be possible. “We made that possible at Christmas, it should be back at Easter,” said Scholz. For this you should use the possibility of rapid tests.

The current infection situation does not allow any further opening steps, said Scholz. “And in regions with particularly high values, you will have to pull the emergency brake. That’s how the concept envisages it. We create trust when we stick to the plan. “

Corona summer 2021 means a “reasonably normal life” (SPD Finance Minister Scholz)

The finance minister promised a largely normal life for the summer. “There is justified hope that the summer pandemic will be overcome. Then a reasonably normal life with only a few restrictions will be possible, ”said Scholz. Everything speaks for the fact that the majority of Germans will be vaccinated in the summer. “Then we did it. And then the people will first celebrate vigorously. “

Chancellor Merkel and the Prime Ministers want to decide in a video conference on Monday on how to proceed with the corona requirements. Slight relaxations only came into effect two weeks ago. In view of the renewed increase in the number of infections, there are now increasing demands to reverse the easing. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA