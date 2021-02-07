The corona lockdown could be extended for a few more weeks. Before anything else is opened, education is up, Laschet emphasizes.

On February 10th, Chancellor Angela Merkel * and the country leaders will talk about the Corona situation – the measures may be extended (see first report).

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Weil does not believe in any clear opening steps (see update from February 6, 11.12 a.m.).

NRW boss Laschet wants to get education going again first, Bayern boss Söder does not want to rush to relax (see update from February 6, 2:23 p.m.).

Update from February 6, 2:23 p.m .: The first easing of lockdowns for schools and daycare centers seems most likely in mid-February. At least more and more politicians emphasized that the areas of education had to be relaxed first. NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) also agrees. “It is clear to all of us that school, education, childcare must have absolute priority,” said Laschet, according to dpa, at a CDU state party conference in Hildesheim, Lower Saxony.

“Before we open any business or something else, education for our children must be restarted, because with the lockdown we also cause damage,” said the CDU federal chairman. “If children are not in school for weeks and are not seen, the child’s welfare is at risk and educational opportunities are jeopardized.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) was also present at the state party conference. “If the numbers go down, and they do, then we have more prospects, then there are also changes and of course back to more freedom and normalcy,” he said. However, loosening does not have to be hasty, but rather in a moderate process. Empathy and honesty towards the population are necessary.

Way out of the corona lockdown: Education ministers want to ramp up the cultural sector in three stages

Update from February 6, 12:32 p.m .: Education, shopping, culture and much more is currently taking place differently than usual because of the lockdown. The state ministers of education want to tackle two of these points: With a three-stage plan, the federal states want to “enable culture again”. In one of the papers available to the dpa, the ministers outline the path for the cultural scene out of the corona lockdown in order to “do justice to the freedom of art protected by constitutional rights”.

With the reopening of schools and daycare centers, extracurricular educational offers by cultural institutions and music and art schools are initially to be permitted. Museums, galleries, memorials, libraries and similar institutions can then offer “basic operations” “at the latest when retailers open”. In a third stage – coupled with the opening of the catering trade – events in theaters, opera houses and concert halls, cinemas and similar event rooms are to be made possible.

Specific dates are not given. Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * and the heads of state of the federal states had requested the paper from the cultural departments for an opening scenario.

Corona lockdown: Lower Saxony calls for a step-by-step plan – state chief criticizes the federal government’s restraint

Update from February 6, 11.12 a.m .: Will the lockdown at the Corona summit be extended by two weeks next Wednesday? According to a media report, this is currently being discussed (see first report). Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) * wants to be in an interview with the news portal t-online but do not commit to the two weeks. There will still be “significant restrictions” in Germany after February 14th. “I cannot imagine that there will be relevant opening steps.”

Nevertheless, he has a clear demand: a nationwide step-by-step plan. “We agreed that was the way we did it,” said Weil. “At the moment, however, I don’t have the impression that work is being carried out very intensively on this, the federal government is still exercising restraint. There is still no uniform proposal on the table. ”A few days ago, his federal state presented a detailed draft discussion. In the federal-state round, it must now be decided in a timely manner, speaking in plain language, “according to which rules a nationwide relaxation phase would be initiated. We would only take a special route in Lower Saxony if it really couldn’t be avoided. “

Corona mutations in Germany: Berlin’s governing mayor does not want to gamble away success

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD), meanwhile, warns against rashly setting dates for a lockdown end or the first steps in opening. “The number of infections continues to fall, and I very much hope that this trend will continue. Nevertheless, there remains a great deal of uncertainty at the moment, ”he told the German Press Agency. “We do not yet know to what extent the mutants have already spread in Germany. Against this background, it is simply too early to give concrete data for openings now, ”said Müller. “We have to be very careful not to gamble away our hard-won success again.”

Müller added: “Nonetheless, we are of course working out plans for possible and cautious easing steps, which we also want to discuss with the federal and state governments at the next Prime Minister’s Conference.” However, these steps are subject to the development of the infection in the coming weeks. “It is clear to me that schools and daycare centers have priority in these considerations.”

Corona lockdown in Germany: Apparently an extension of two weeks under discussion

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU): What plan does she have for Germany? © Hannibal Hanschke / dpa

First report from February 5th: Berlin – February 14th is getting closer – does it mean a lockdown end? The federal and state governments want to discuss this again at the Corona summit next Wednesday. According to new media information, the lockdown in Germany will be extended again.

As Business Insider reports, an extension of two weeks is under discussion, i.e. until the end of the month. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s goal is still to achieve incidence values ​​below 50 – she reiterated this in an interview on Thursday evening on RTL. According to the report, the renewed extension of the lockdown would follow a model calculation by scientists from the TU Berlin: They had calculated that at the beginning of March the desired number of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants would be reached within a week – despite the mutation.

Because it is the mutation in particular that makes Merkel hesitate before opening up in Germany. How widespread is it in Germany? That was always the pressing question. In a press conference, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday: “The situation is far from under control.” According to the RKI, more contagious corona variants are likely to play an increasingly important role. However, they have not yet dominated the infection process. The proportion of variant B.1.1.7 discovered in Great Britain is now just under six percent, proven in 13 federal states.

Corona lockdown: Angela Merkel does not want massive openings – and insists on uniformity

But on February 15, despite the extension, the measures may not simply continue as now. According to Business Insider the federal states should get “first free space for openings”. In regions with incidences well below 50, schools and daycare centers should be able to offer more flexible teaching. According to reports, Merkel seems to insist on greater uniformity if countries want to relax.

But it doesn’t look so uniform at the moment. Especially because more and more federal states are presenting so-called step-by-step plans. In it, they record various incidence values ​​at which different measures take effect – depending on the development of the corona situation. Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony have already submitted drafts, Thuringia is in the planning stage.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Schleswig-Holstein wants to advocate easing

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister * Daniel Günther wants to campaign for the easing of corona protective measures soon in view of the falling number of infections. At the last conference it was agreed to work out a step-by-step plan for the next round, he said in the ZDF “Mittagsmagazin”. His country therefore felt obliged to submit one. “What we decided last time applies, and that’s why a step-by-step plan will definitely come.”

However, it remains to be seen whether the heads of government can agree on a step-by-step plan that will apply across Germany. In the current preliminary discussions for the summit, the concepts were described as too detailed, reported Business Insider. A so-called "group of four" of federal and state representatives wanted to agree on a basic concept at least by Monday.