Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Before the start of the “Saturday” match between South Africa’s Sun Downs with Al-Ahly in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, there is a feeling of anxiety and fear from the Egyptian football fans in general and Al-Ahly fans, especially from the performance of Zambian referee Jani Sikazwe, who will manage the confrontation, in South Africa.

Sikazoy’s career is full of crises not only with Al-Ahly, but with Egyptian Zamalek, and many teams, especially in the north of the continent because of his positions and his arbitration record full of various question marks, as he was suspended for five months after managing the Tunisian Esperance match and the first August of Angola in the semi-finals of the African Champions League. 2018, which witnessed fatal arbitration errors in the match and depriving the first of August from completing his African career.

Sikazoy managed the Egyptian national team’s first match against Cameroon in the 2017 African Nations Cup final, which ended with the “Pharaohs” losing against “Al-Aswad” with two goals to one goal, and the match witnessed many and various arbitration errors that affected the outcome of the match in general.

The big crisis for this Zambian referee was in the final match of the 2019 African Champions League between Tunisia’s Esperance and Moroccan Wydad Casablanca in Rades, and Sikazoy was then a referee for the mouse, who influenced the match and continued and won the championship by Tunisia’s Esperance.

Fans of Egyptian football still remember on March 25, 2016, when Sikazwe ended the match between Egypt and Nigeria in the African Nations Cup qualifiers before the end, and not counting wasted time when Mohamed Salah was alone with Nigeria’s goal to prevent the Pharaohs from winning a match that ended 1-1, and on that match day. There was a comment that Egypt fans will not forget.

On October 5, 2013, Sikazwe canceled the Cameroonian cotton match and Al-Ahly in the first leg of the African Champions League semi-finals due to heavy rain that fell in the 60th minute to be held the next day.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Africa will witness the holding of the return matches in the quarter-finals, with Simba, the Tanzanian meeting with Kaizer Chiefs, the South African Sun Downs with Al-Ahly, the Tunisian Esperance with the Algerian youth Belouizdad, and the Moroccan Wydad against the Mouloudia of Algeria.